Passengers of the Carnival Sensation, operated by Carnival Cruise Line, are seen next to the docked cruise ship in Cozumel, Mexico June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado/File Photo

Mexico Delays Cruise Ship Tax, Exempts Wheat From Tariffs

Bloomberg
January 4, 2025

By Jose Orozco

Jan 1, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Mexico delayed applying a tax on cruise ship passengers at its ports for six months while exempting wheat and a fertilizer from tariffs for all of 2025.

The government will relieve cruise ship passengers of an arrival fee through the first half of the year, according to a presidential decree published in the evening edition of the Dec. 31 Official Gazette.    

Separately, Mexico said products including wheat and ammonium sulfate, a fertilizer, will be exempt from tariffs during 2025, according to another presidential decree in the same Official Gazette.

The government said its measure on cruise ship fees is meant to bolster tourism and strengthen local economies while the tariff exemptions aim to contain inflation, according to the decrees. Mexico’s bi-weekly inflation in the first half of December slowed to 4.44% from a year before, a slight decrease from 4.54% at the end of November.

The tariff exemptions include wheat, wheat flour, steel and laminated products, caps for jars, fishing nets, buoys and ropes.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

cruise ships
mexico
tariffs

