gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,923 members that receive our newsletter.

philly shipyard

Photo: Hanwha Philly Shipyard

Majority of Americans Support Domestic Shipbuilding as National Security Priority, New Poll Reveals

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
March 21, 2025

A new poll released today reveals overwhelming support among Americans for strengthening domestic shipbuilding capabilities, with 72% agreeing that the United States must reduce dependence on foreign ship manufacturers.

The survey, conducted by Morning Consult for the Alliance for American Manufacturing (AAM), comes as U.S. shipbuilding capacity has plummeted from producing over 70 ships annually in 1975 to fewer than five ships per year today. Meanwhile, China has ramped up production to 1,700 ships annually.

“Beijing’s mission to dominate the global shipbuilding industry has been systematic, deliberate, and, unfortunately, highly effective,” said AAM President Scott Paul. “America’s shipyards have been left to flounder, damaging hardworking communities throughout our country and compromising our defense readiness at a time we can ill afford it”.

The poll highlighted specific concerns about national security, with 70% of Americans viewing Chinese-built drydocks for U.S. military vessel maintenance as a security threat. Additionally, 71% support government investment in the domestic shipbuilding industry.

This polling comes after the United States Trade Representative’s January 2025 finding that China’s maritime industry practices warrant “urgent action.”

The U.S. has fallen to 19th place globally in shipbuilding rankings, marking a dramatic decline from its former position as one of the world’s leading shipbuilding nations.

Tags:

trump administration
u.s. shipbuilding

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

atlantic star
Shipping

USTR Tariff Could Scuttle ACL’s U.S. Operations, CEO Warns

Niche transatlantic carrier Atlantic Container Line (ACL) has warned it would have to exit the trade if the US Trade Representative (USTR) enforces its proposed 301 rule on Chinese-built ships.

50 minutes ago
Total Views: 237
A Wallenius Wilhelmsen vessel in port
Shipping

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Reports Record-Breaking 2024

Global shipping and logistics giant Wallenius Wilhelmsen delivered record financial results for 2024, with net profit reaching US $1.06 billion, marking a significant increase from $967 million in 2023. The...

56 minutes ago
Total Views: 71
Germany secures oil tanker adrift off its Baltic coast.Handout via REUTERS
Shipping

Germany Confiscates Tanker Belonging to Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’

Germany has confiscated a decrepit tanker found adrift off its northern coast in January that is believed to be part of a shadow fleet used by Russia to circumvent oil sanctions, the Spiegel news magazine reported on Friday, citing security sources.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 2272
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,923 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.