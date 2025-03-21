Majority of Americans Support Domestic Shipbuilding as National Security Priority, New Poll Reveals

A new poll released today reveals overwhelming support among Americans for strengthening domestic shipbuilding capabilities, with 72% agreeing that the United States must reduce dependence on foreign ship manufacturers.

The survey, conducted by Morning Consult for the Alliance for American Manufacturing (AAM), comes as U.S. shipbuilding capacity has plummeted from producing over 70 ships annually in 1975 to fewer than five ships per year today. Meanwhile, China has ramped up production to 1,700 ships annually.

“Beijing’s mission to dominate the global shipbuilding industry has been systematic, deliberate, and, unfortunately, highly effective,” said AAM President Scott Paul. “America’s shipyards have been left to flounder, damaging hardworking communities throughout our country and compromising our defense readiness at a time we can ill afford it”.

The poll highlighted specific concerns about national security, with 70% of Americans viewing Chinese-built drydocks for U.S. military vessel maintenance as a security threat. Additionally, 71% support government investment in the domestic shipbuilding industry.

This polling comes after the United States Trade Representative’s January 2025 finding that China’s maritime industry practices warrant “urgent action.”

The U.S. has fallen to 19th place globally in shipbuilding rankings, marking a dramatic decline from its former position as one of the world’s leading shipbuilding nations.