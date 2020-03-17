Maersk Suspends Crew Changes Until April 14

By Bjoern Wylezich / Shutterstock.com

The world’s largest container line has suspended crew changes for all of its operated ships amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an emailed statement, A.P. Moller – Maersk said Maersk crew changes will be suspended for four weeks effective immediately until April 14, 2020.

At the end of 2019, Maersk’s fleet consisted of 307 owned and 401 chartered ships with a nominal TEU capacity of more than 4.1 million TEUs.

Maersk’s full statement is below: