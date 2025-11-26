Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd Say No Timeline for Resuming Sailings Through the Red Sea

COPENHAGEN, Nov 26 (Reuters) – Danish shipping company Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Wednesday it had no specific timeline for when it would resume sailings through the Red Sea for its Gemini network with Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE.

“Gemini’s ambition has always been to return to a Suez-based East-West network once security conditions in the region permit,” Maersk said in a statement.

“However, as the safety of crew, vessels and cargo remains our top priority, we currently have no specific timing to change the Gemini East-West network to sailing through the Red Sea,” it said.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

