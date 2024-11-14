Kpler Acquires Spire Maritime, Aiming to Dominate Vessel Tracking

Brussels-based Kpler has announced its acquisition of Spire Maritime, a leading provider of satellite-powered vessel tracking data.

This strategic acquisition aims to bolster Kpler’s position in the global trade intelligence market, offering unparalleled insights into vessel movements and shipping logistics.

The deal, expected to close by the first quarter of 2025, marks a pivotal moment in Kpler’s growth strategy. By integrating Spire Maritime’s cutting-edge technology and AIS (Automatic Identification System) feed, Kpler is poised to dramatically enhance its maritime coverage, providing clients with comprehensive visibility across open oceans.

“By acquiring Spire Maritime, we will materially improve our satellite AIS offering which together with our comprehensive terrestrial AIS network, significantly enhances real-time visibility and analytics for the maritime and commodity markets,” said Mark Cunningham, CEO of Kpler.

The enhanced capability is expected to empower clients with clearer insights into maritime and commodity market developments, facilitating more informed decision-making in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

The acquisition aligns with Kpler’s ambitious growth plans, which involves expanding into new products and verticals, as well as pursuing strategic mergers and acquisitions. François Cazor, Executive Chairman of Kpler, revealed the company’s goal of reaching $1 billion in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in the coming years.

“This transaction positions our maritime business as part of a global organization focused on the digitalization of the maritime industry, which we expect will benefit both our customers and team members,” said Peter Platzer, CEO of Spire Global.

This acquisition is not Kpler’s first foray into expanding its maritime data capabilities. In 2023, the company acquired ship tracking data providers MarineTraffic and FleetMon, further cementing its position as a comprehensive source of real-time information on global shipping and maritime activity.