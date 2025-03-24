gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,972 members that receive our newsletter.

Iranian Oil Tankers Using Forged Iraqi Documents, Iraqi Oil Minister Says

The Royal Navy frigate HMS Richmond patrols the waters surrounding the Al Basra Oil Terminal off the coast of Iraq while merchant vessels wait to take on oil. Photo by Daniel Barker, US Navy.

Iranian Oil Tankers Using Forged Iraqi Documents, Iraqi Oil Minister Says

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 24, 2025

BAGHDAD, March 24 (Reuters) – Iraq’s oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani has said Iranian oil tankers seized by U.S. forces in the Gulf were using forged Iraqi documents.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has restored “maximum pressure” on Iran, reviving a policy that seeks to isolate the country from the global economy and eliminate its oil export revenue in order to slow Tehran’s development of a nuclear weapon.

Abdel-Ghani was asked if he had received messages from the United States over the possibility that state oil marketer SOMO could be subject to sanctions itself over the violation of Iranian sanctions.

“We received some verbal inquiries about oil tankers being detained in the Gulf by U.S. naval forces carrying Iraqi shipping manifests,” the oil minister said on state television late on Sunday, adding there had been no formal written communication.

“It turned out that these tankers were Iranian … and were using forged Iraqi documents. We explained this to the relevant authorities with complete transparency and they also confirmed this.”

The Iranian oil ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran views neighbor and ally Iraq as vital for keeping its economy afloat while under sanctions. But Baghdad, a partner to both the Washington and Tehran, is wary of being caught in the crosshairs of Trump’s policy to squeeze Iran, sources have said.

Reuters reported in December that a sophisticated fuel oil smuggling network that some experts believe generates at least $1 billion a year for Iran and its proxies has flourished in Iraq in the past few years, including by using forged documentation.

SOMO sells crude exclusively to companies that own refineries and does not supply trading firms, Abdel-Ghani said, adding that several traders were behind the scheme.

“SOMO operates with full transparency and has committed no wrongdoing in the oil export process,” he said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Yousef Saba, Bernadette Baum, Kirsten Donovan)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

crude oil
iran
iraq

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Aerial of Liquified Natural Gas LNG carrier moored to a small gas terminal
Energy

Germany Looks To Sublet LNG Ships After Contractual Disputes

By Petra Sorge Mar 21, 2025 (Bloomberg) —Germany said it’s looking for partners to sub-charter some floating liquefied natural gas terminals after disputes and planning mishaps led to two contract cancellations...

March 22, 2025
Total Views: 1912
Ships are seen from a plane window, passing through the Suez Canal, Egypt, March 23, 2024 REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Energy

Houthi Attack Pause Lets Europe Get More Fuel Via Suez for Now

By Prejula Prem Mar 21, 2025 (Bloomberg) –A pause in Houthi attacks on commercial shipping has seen fuel traders import more cargoes into Europe via Egypt’s Suez Canal.  It remains to...

March 21, 2025
Total Views: 1033
China Halts US LNG Imports as Trade War Reroutes Deliveries
Energy

China Halts US LNG Imports as Trade War Reroutes Deliveries

China hasn’t imported liquefied natural gas from the US for 40 days, the longest gap in almost two years, as traders are forced to divert shipments elsewhere to avoid Beijing’s tariffs on the super-chilled fuel.

March 18, 2025
Total Views: 5497
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,972 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.