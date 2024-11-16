gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,152 members that receive our newsletter.

Norway Electric Ferry

Rygerelektra Electric Ferry, Image via Rødne Fjord Cruise

India Studying $2 Billion Incentive Plan for Greener Boats

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
November 16, 2024

By Shruti Srivastava

Oct 15, 2024 (Bloomberg) —India is finalizing plans to offer almost $2 billion in incentives to replace fossil-fuel powered passenger vessels on inland waterways, like barges and ferries, with a cleaner fleet.

The initiative, proposed by the shipping ministry earlier this year, will be backed by 149.2 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) in subsidies over ten years and is currently awaiting approval from the finance ministry, according to people familiar with the matter. 

India is working to decarbonize its maritime sector with a slew of measures, including setting up green ports and introducing less polluting ships. It’s now targeting the small but growing inland shipping segment, which is set to double its 10,000 fleet by 2030.   

Once fully implemented, the incentives would help cut about one million ton of emissions a year, said the people, who asked not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to speak to the media. A separate set of decarbonization guidelines are being drafted for cargo and cruise vessels, they said.

India’s finance and shipping ministries did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Under the plan, India’s fleet, which largely runs on diesel, would progressively switch to less polluting sources such as electricity, liquefied natural gas and hydrogen. Financial support, which would be disbursed over a decade, would target vessel procurement, retrofitting, and construction of shore infrastructure like refueling stations, fuel storage and docking facilities. 

The government expects half of the existing inland passenger vessels to run on less polluting fuels by 2030, according to the strategy outlined in January. India, the third-largest global polluter, aims to hit net zero by 2070.

Registration of new fossil fuel-based inland vessels would stop by 2033, and the government aims for those craft to be fully replaced by the end of 2045.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

alternative fuel
green shipping
india
passenger vessels

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

A man walks at China's state-owned Cosco Shipping Chancay port inaugurated during the APEC Summit, in Chancay, Peru, November 14, 2024.
Shipping

China’s $1.3 Billion Gamble on Peru Port Faces Snags From Andes to Amazon

China has made a $1.3 billion bet that a new port in Peru will boost access to South America’s agricultural bounty. Cashing in on the investment may be harder than expected. China’s President Xi Jinping and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte officially inaugurated Chancay port during a ceremony at Peru’s presidential palace in Lima on Thursday. The move epitomizes Beijing’s ambitions to strengthen commerce with South America as the world braces for more restrictive trade measures under US President-elect Donald Trump.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 1311
An aerial view shows an SCF tanker at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022
Shipping

Western Sanctions Hit Earnings of Russia’s Tanker Giant Sovcomflot

Nov 15 (Reuters) – Russia’s leading tanker group Sovcomflot said on Friday that Western sanctions on Russian oil tankers were limiting its financial performance, as it reported falling revenues and core earnings. The United...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 725
U.S. Maritime Industry Leader Proposes Innovative Funding Plan for Expanded Domestic Tanker Fleet
Shipping

U.S. Maritime Industry Leader Proposes Innovative Funding Plan for Expanded Domestic Tanker Fleet

In a thought-provoking LinkedIn post, Sam Norton, CEO of Overseas Shipholding Group, has outlined a compelling proposal to bolster the U.S. maritime industry, specifically focusing on expanding the nation’s tanker...

24 hours ago
Total Views: 1675
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,152 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.