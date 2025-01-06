gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,138 members that receive our newsletter.

Icebreaker ‘Storis’ Officially Joins U.S. Coast Guard Fleet

Icebreaker ‘Storis’ Officially Joins U.S. Coast Guard Fleet

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 0
January 6, 2025

By Malte Humpert (gCaptain) – The icebreaking offshore supply vessel Aiviq has officially joined the U.S. Coast Guard fleet as the renamed CGC Storis. Once in service the vessel will become the Coast Guard’s first new polar icebreaker in more than 25 years.

“The Coast Guard is thrilled to acquire this icebreaker,” said Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan. “This acquisition is a vital step in increasing our operational presence in the Arctic,” she continued.

The $125m fixed-price contract with Offshore Service Vessels LLC, part of Edison Chouest Offshore, includes the delivery, reactivation, certification as well as modification of the vessel. It also entails crew training, spare parts, and sea trials to achieve operational readiness.

The USCG has not provided the exact timeline for completion of the modifications. During Congressional testimony in December 2024 officials said the vessel would be dispatched on its first Arctic patrol in 2026. Crew selection will begin during the summer of 2025 consisting of approximately 60 officers and enlisted personnel.

“The future Coast Guard Cutter Storis builds on our legacy of Arctic operations and underscores our commitment to asserting U.S. sovereignty and supporting national security in the region,” Fagan explained.

Modifications at Tampa Ship LLC in Florida have thus far been primarily focused on repainting of the hull

Constructed in 2012 for Shell’s offshore oil exploration in Alaska the vessel is significantly newer than the service’s two other icebreakers, Healy launched in 1997 and Polar Star from 1973.

With a Polar Class 3-equivalent ice certification the vessel’s capabilities will be comparable to those of the medium icebreaker Healy

Meanwhile construction on the service’s first new heavy icebreaker in 50 years, also called Polar Security Cutter, is beginning at the Bollinger Shipbuilding in Mississippi.

Consisting of 85 modules, construction of the vessel will take until 2030. USCG has authorized Bollinger to build the first 16 modules. 

The beginning of construction represents a major step after more than 15 years of efforts to secure funding and complete the vessel’s design. Ultimately the Coast Guard is looking to acquire eight to nine polar icebreakers to meet its increasing operational demands in the Arctic and to counter growing Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

This past summer Russia and China conducted their first-ever joint Arctic patrol north of the Bering Strait close to Alaska. In total the two countries laid down, launched, or commissioned nine icebreakers or ice capable vessels in 2024. 

“I acknowledge we have a national security threat now from the increased threat of competitors who are working together in ways we have not seen,” confirmed Vice Adm. Peter Gautier, the Deputy Commandant for Operations.

Tags:

aiviq
arctic
arctic shipping
Coast Guard
healy
Icebreaker
Storis
USCG

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) sits moored at Royal Australian Naval Base HMAS Kuttabul in Sydney
Defense

USCGC Polar Star Departs Sydney on Antarctic Resupply Mission

The U.S. Coast Guard’s only heavy icebreaker, USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10), has departed Sydney to begin its Antarctic mission supporting Operation Deep Freeze 2025. The departure marks the vessel’s...

January 2, 2025
Total Views: 2442
China Coast Guard sailors line up on the back deck of a cutter as it enters the Arctic. Chiense CG Photo
Defense

U.S. Department of Defense Sounds Alarm Bells About China’s Growing Presence in Arctic

By Malte Humpert (gCaptain) – China’s Arctic activities feature prominently in a new DoD report to Congress about the country’s military and security developments. In the decade since gaining observer status...

January 2, 2025
Total Views: 90222
U.S. Forces Strike Houthi Weapons Facilities and Radar Sites in Yemen Amid Red Sea Tensions
Defense

U.S. Forces Strike Houthi Weapons Facilities and Radar Sites in Yemen Amid Red Sea Tensions

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen on December 30 and 31, targeting key military infrastructure and weapons facilities. The strikes, carried out by...

December 31, 2024
Total Views: 3188
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,138 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.