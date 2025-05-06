gCaptain-logo
Maersk's first large methanol-fueled containership pictured under construction at Hyunday Heavy Industries in South Korea. Photo courtesy Maersk

HD Hyundai and Maersk Sign MOU on Maritime Decarbonization

Mike Schuler
May 6, 2025

HD Hyundai and A.P. Moller – Maersk announced today a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at advancing maritime decarbonization solutions and expanding integrated logistics services.

The agreement, signed at HD Hyundai’s Global R&D Center in Seongnam, South Korea, was formalized in the presence of HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Kisun and Maersk Chairman Robert Maersk Uggla.

This partnership builds on an already strong relationship between the two maritime giants. Since 2021, HD Hyundai has secured orders for 19 methanol-powered container ships from Maersk and achieved a significant milestone by delivering the world’s first methanol-powered ultra-large container ship last year.

The collaboration encompasses several key initiatives. A six-month trial will evaluate Avikus’ HiNAS navigation solution and HD Hyundai Marine Solution’s OCEANWISE route optimization system on a Maersk vessel. The trial aims to quantify fuel savings and greenhouse gas emission reductions through optimized navigation.

The partnership will also explore ship retrofitting options for decarbonization, including engine efficiency improvements, container capacity optimization, and dual-fuel propulsion system retrofits. Additionally, joint research will examine the potential of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) systems.

On the logistics front, HD Hyundai will utilize Maersk’s extensive East-West network and comprehensive logistics capabilities, including airfreight services, land transportation, and warehousing infrastructure. The initial rollout will focus on HD Hyundai XiteSolution and HD Hyundai Marine Solution before expanding to other affiliates.

“Our collaboration with Maersk will serve as a leading example of innovation in the global logistics market by combining decarbonization shipping technologies with integrated logistics networks,” said Chung Kisun, Executive Vice Chairman of HD Hyundai.

Maersk Chairman Robert Maersk Uggla highlighted the long-standing relationship between the companies: “Our partnership with HD Hyundai has been built over decades, founded on mutual trust and respect. This Memorandum of Understanding marks an important milestone, reinforcing the strong relationship we have developed and paving the way for even greater collaboration in the future.”

