gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,916 members that receive our newsletter.

The newest ultra large container ship Manila Express of Hapag-Lloyd with container cranes at the Burchardkai in the in the Port of Hamburg

Thorsten Schier / Shutterstock.com

Hapag-Lloyd Reports Strong 2024 Results Ahead of Gemini Launch

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
January 31, 2025

German container shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd has reported positive preliminary financial results for 2024, with increased transport volumes and stable freight rates driving improved performance.

The company achieved a Group EBITDA of USD 5.0 billion and EBIT of USD 2.8 billion, marking slight improvements over 2023 figures. Revenues climbed 1.3% to USD 20.7 billion, supported by a 5% increase in transport volumes to 12.5 million TEU.

The company attributed its improved performance primarily to higher transport volumes and stable average freight rates, despite challenges from the Red Sea crisis that required rerouting vessels via the Cape of Good Hope

The average freight rate remained stable at 1,492 USD/TEU, nearly matching the previous year’s rate of 1,500 USD/TEU.

In a significant development, Hapag-Lloyd is set to launch the Gemini Cooperation with Maersk on February 1, 2025. This new alliance aims to achieve industry-leading reliability exceeding 90% once fully implemented. The partnership expects all vessels to operate under the new schedule by June 2025.

The company will release its complete 2024 Annual Report, including audited financial figures and outlook for 2025, on March 20, 2025.

Tags:

Container Shipping
gemini cooperation
Hapag-Lloyd

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

FILE PHOTO: A drone view of three berths able to load vessels with oil is seen after their construction at Westridge Marine Terminal, the terminus of the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
Shipping

Trump Set On 25% Tariffs on Mexico and Canada Starting February 1

By Akayla Gardner and Josh Wingrove (Bloomberg) — President Donald Trump said he would follow through on his threat to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico on Feb....

18 hours ago
Total Views: 1835
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi at the State Department in Washington
Shipping

Panama’s Mulino Shuts Down Trump’s Canal Takeover Talk Ahead of Rubio Visit

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday ruled out discussing control over the Panama Canal in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is set to visit the Central American country in his first official trip abroad this weekend.

19 hours ago
Total Views: 2254
Judge Gavel
Shipping

Greek Shipping Company Fined $1.1M for Environmental Violations in Corpus Christi

Eurobulk Ltd. has been ordered to pay a $1.125 million criminal fine and serve four years of probation for violating the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships (APPS) and falsifying...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 929
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,916 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.