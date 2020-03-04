Foss Maritime Christens New Tier 4 Tug

The new 90-ton Jamie Ann tugboat features the lowest emission engines and most advanced safety features in the world. Photo courtesy Foss

Seattle-based Foss Maritime has christened the first of four new EPA Tier 4-compliant ASD tugs under construction at Nichols Brothers Boat Builders in Freeland, Washington.

The tug, named Jamie Ann, is the first in a series of four 90-short ton bollard pull tugs designed for Foss by Seattle-based Jensen Maritime. Her three sisters: the Sarah Averick, the Leisa Florence, and the Rachael Allen are due to deliver this year.



Jamie Ann’s upgrades include two MTU Tier 4 engines producing 6,866 horsepower, which meet the EPA’s highest emission standards. The engines reduce particulate and nitrogen oxide emissions to near zero through a SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system, but are also powerful enough to escort the largest tankers and container ships calling at U.S. West Coast ports.

The 100-foot by 40-foot tugs are described as multi-functional to include ship assist and escort capabilities, as well as towing and firefighting.

Foss plans to operate the tugs on the U.S. West Coast, performing ship-handling duties within ports and harbors.

“We’re building these vessels to the most stringent emissions standards in the world,” said Janic Trepanier, the Foss naval architect managing the project. “These were built to satisfy the requirements of the State of California – requirements we believe will soon be required of the rest of the country and the world.”



The vessel’s upgraded safety features are also impressive and focus on crew safety on deck, wheelhouse visibility, winch operations, and sound abatement in the engine room and staterooms.

The Jamie Anne is slated for a mid-March deployment to Foss Harbor Services in San Francisco Bay, where she will provide tanker escort and assists for Foss Maritime’s Oil and Gas customers.