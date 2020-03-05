Equinor: Exploratory Carbon Storage Well Drilled in Norway

An illustration of a carbon capture and storage. Image credit: Equinor

Norwegian energy giant Equinor and its partners Shell and Total have completed exploration drilling of a well that could serve as a reservoir for carbon storage.

The 31/5-7 Eos well is located south of the Troll field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea. The purpose of the drilling was to determine the suitability of the reservoir in the Johansen formation for carbon dioxide storage.

If proven, the well will serve as a key component of the proposed Northern Lights carbon capture and storage project.

Norway has been looking at carbon capture and storage as a way combating climate change by removing CO2 emissions from industrial sources and storing it permanently underground, so that it is not released to the atmosphere. So far, however, the commercial viability of large-scale carbon capture and storage has not been proven.

“This is an important milestone in realizing the possibility of a CO? storage on the Norwegian continental shelf,” says Geir Tungesvik, Equinor’s senior vice president for project development.

So far, preliminary results from the well have been positive, however, the data still needs to be further analyzed before a final decision on the project can be made, said Tungesvik.

Located some 2,500 meters below the seabed, the well is the first in license 001. If the Northern Lights project is sanctioned, the well will be used for injection and storage of CO2.

Partners in the Northern Lights project are planning for a potential investment decision in the spring of 2020.

“Such an investment decision is subject to agreement between the partners and government authorities on an implementation agreement, as well as ESA approval of the project. The project is subject to final approval by Norwegian authorities,” Equinor said.