bulk carrier ship

File Photo: Shutterstock / Yaniv Schwartz

Dry Bulk Newbuilding Orders Hit 30-Year Low Amid Market Uncertainty

Mike Schuler
March 14, 2025

Dry bulk vessel orders have collapsed to their lowest level in three decades, with newbuilding contracting plummeting 92% year-over-year in the first two months of 2025, industry association BIMCO reported this week. The dramatic slowdown reached a critical point in February when no new vessels were ordered.

According to BIMCO’s Shipping Analysis Manager Filipe Gouveia, multiple factors are contributing to this unprecedented decline. “Weak freight rates, high newbuilding prices, long lead times and uncertainty are likely discouraging contracting,” Gouveia notes.

The market downturn is particularly evident in second-hand vessel prices, which have seen a 12% decline for five-year-old ships since mid-2024. In contrast, newbuilding prices have remained relatively stable, dropping only 1%.

Current market conditions show significant delivery delays, with smaller bulkers ordered now facing delivery dates starting from 2027, while larger vessels won’t be available until 2028. Competition from container and tanker sectors for shipyard capacity continues to keep newbuilding prices elevated.

The industry faces additional challenges ahead. “The dry bulk medium-term market outlook is currently very uncertain,” Gouveia explains. “The outlook for iron ore and coal seems weak, while a potential return to normal Red Sea routings and burgeoning trade wars may further weaken demand”.

Despite these challenges, the current dry bulk orderbook, representing 10% of the existing fleet, remains sufficient for normal fleet replacement. Looking forward, Gouveia suggests that “fleet renewal and decarbonization are likely to be the key drivers for contracting, as demand growth is expected to remain low.”

dry bulk shipping

Back to Main

Related Articles

bulk carrier at sea
Shipping

Baltic Index Logs Fourth Straight Weekly Gain

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index, which monitors rates for vessels moving dry bulk commodities, hit a 17-week peak on Friday and posted a fourth straight weekly gain, as rates firmed for all segments.

10 minutes ago
Total Views: 21
FILE PHOTO: A ship sails near the Balboa Port after Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd 0001.HK agreed to sell its interests in a key Panama Canal port operator to a BlackRock Inc-backed consortium, amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to curb China's influence in the region, Panama City
Shipping

Beijing Slams CK Hutchison’s $22.8 Billion Port Sale to BlackRock as ‘Betrayal’ to China

China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) reposted a commentary criticizing CK Hutchison's port deal with U.S. firm BlackRock as a betrayal of China, sending shares of the Hong Kong-based conglomerate sharply lower on Friday.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 296
port of vancouver
Ports

Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Fuels Export Boom at Port of Vancouver

The Port of Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada, saw booming liquid bulk exports in 2024, with volumes skyrocketing 203% to reach 17.1 million metric tonnes (MMT), driven primarily by the...

17 hours ago
Total Views: 3246
