Damen unveils Combi Freighter 5000 ICE

Ice class vessel enables cost efficient, low emission ice class operations

Damen Shipyards Group has unveiled the latest platform in its successful cargo vessels portfolio. The shipbuilder announced the launch of the Combi Freighter (CF) 5000 ICE during the Europort 2025 event in Rotterdam. The approach Damen has taken is scalable. As such, the CF 5000 ICE is the first in a new series of ice class cargo vessels.

Efficient in open water, superior in Ice

Commercial Director of Damen Cargo Vessels Remko Bouma explains the thinking behind the new vessel design.

“Our aim has been to leverage the experience and the success we’ve enjoyed with our next generation cargo vessels to create a platform capable of economic ice navigation. The CF 5000 is equally at home in open water and in ice, maintaining both the optimal cargo capacity and high efficiency of the conventional vessel. As always, we have worked in close consultation with vessel operators, incorporating their input to create a practical, dependable vessel, suited to operations today and tomorrow.”

Optimised design

The CF 5000 ICE draws on Damen’s experience with the delivery of numerous next generation CF 3850 vessels, as well as the construction of conventional CF 5000 vessels. In the development of the latest vessel, however, Damen has optimised the design. This has involved a slight increase in the length of the hull, as well as the draught with the goal of increasing deadweight tonnage.

Though modest, the modifications have resulted in a considerable increase in cargo capacity. Damen is planning to implement these latest adaptations into the next generation of conventional CF 5000 vessels.

Cool operator

The CF 5000 ICE conforms to Swedish/Finnish Ice Class rules and can comply with the latest Finnish flag regulations. As such, the vessel offers space for high quality accommodation including sauna and gym facilities. The CF 5000 ICE features a comprehensive winterisation package, suitable for its capabilities to operate in temperatures as low as -30.

Future-proof, green design

To retain the vessel’s high levels of efficiency, the power required to operate on ice class is generated with a hybrid PTO/PTI system, as opposed to the vessel’s main engine.

In this way, the vessel is able to operate on a relatively small, highly efficient propulsion system during regular options, receiving a boost in propulsion power, in a sustainable manner, only when required.

This is just one of the many features Damen has incorporated into the design to ensure sustainable performance. The vessel also features a number of options for battery installation and shore connectivity. Combining the use of the hybrid PTO/PTI with batteries allows for peak shaving, as well as sailing on full electric propulsion for short periods of time, for example in port or in environmentally sensitive areas.

Additionally, the CF 5000 ICE is able to sail on low emission biodiesel. Damen has also prepared the vessel for wind assisted propulsion. The vessel comes with the foundation for a ventofoil in place so that the decision to enhance sustainable performance can be quickly implemented.

The vessel will also feature access to Damen’s connectivity solution, Triton. The award-winning IoT platform gathers data from sensors around the vessel, providing crew and fleet managers with regular system and asset health updates, and giving valuable insights into fleet and vessel performance. Additionally, Damen Triton eases maintenance tasks by giving the crew accurate instructions that help keep systems in optimal condition.

Lifelong support

Damen is planning to begin construction on the first CF 5000 ICE soon. The vessel is expected to be completed mid-2027, in time for winter that year. As with all Damen’s CF vessels, the CF 5000 ICE is to be constructed in Asia. In this way, the vessels are built cost-efficiently, to Damen standards.

Following delivery, the company continues to provide support to its clients via the Damen Cargo Vessels aftersales and service team in the Netherlands. Comprised of experienced engineers and maritime service managers, the team maintains close contact with clients and their vessels to ensure warranty care as well as swift support in the event of an issue arising.