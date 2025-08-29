Damen launches latest Island Class for BC Ferries

The second in a series of four fully electric-ready ferries
On 27 August, Damen Shipyards Group launched the latest Island Class ferry for Canada’s BC Ferries. The vessel is the second of four Island Class vessels currently under construction at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania. Once operational, the ferries will provide low emission services connecting coastal communities along the coast of British Columbia.
Forward steps
When delivered, the ferry will be the eighth Island Class vessel that Damen has built for BC Ferries. The Island Class is based on the design of the Damen 8117 Electric Ferry (E3).
The Galati shipyard has seen a lot of activity on all four Island Class vessels under construction over the past few weeks. In early July, the yard also marked the grand block assembly of the ninth vessel, and the keel laying of the tenth, on the same day.
These ferries will transport passengers between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island, and Campbell River and Quadra Island. Damen is outfitting the vessels with diesel-electric hybrid propulsion. In the future, once the relevant electrical infrastructure is in place, BC Ferries intends to operate the ferries on 100% electric power.
Long-term collaboration
Damen Executive Director Global Sales Leo Postma said, “There’s been a lot of movement on the various Island Class vessels over the past few months and it’s very exciting for our team to see progress unfolding at such a rate. We continue to enjoy an excellent cooperation with BC Ferries. We are very grateful for the quality of this relationship, which is undoubtedly a significant factor in the ongoing success of the project.”
Damen is also supplying BC Ferries with onshore charging equipment and will, via its BC-based Service Hub, continue to provide its client with support during the vessels’ operational phase.
A new generation
In a further step forward for sustainable public transport operations, the four Island Class vessels currently undergoing construction are being modified to reduce underwater radiated noise.
Together, Damen and BC Ferries undertook a series of underwater noise measurements on the Island Class vessels already in operation. Damen, working with its suppliers, has put the findings from these measurements into reducing underwater radiated noise in this next generation of Island Class vessels.
This is in line with BC Ferries’ Long Term Underwater Management Plan. The company has developed this Management Plan minimise impacts on marine life in the areas in which it operates, most notably the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whale.
Measures taken include hull drag reduction via towing tank testing after a number of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations. Additionally, the adaptations were made to the vessels’ propulsion system including a new quieter and more efficient propeller blade design.
