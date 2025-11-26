Damen and Windcat introduce Innovation Series – a new class of offshore support vessels

New Innovation Series follows successful Windcat CSOV introduction

On 25 November 2025, at the Offshore Energy Conference in Amsterdam, Windcat signed a contract with Damen Shipyards Group for a new Multi-Purpose Accommodation Support Vessel (MP-ASV), with the option of five additional vessels of this type. To be known as the Innovation Series, the vessels will combine a large open deck with a subsea crane with fuel efficient operations and comfortable, high-quality accommodation for personnel working in the offshore energy sector for extended periods.

The order follows the collaboration between Damen and Windcat during the development of the Elevation Series Commissioning Services Operations Vessels (CSOVs). The MP-ASVs are a completely new vessel type, built on the success of the previous designs, with increased capabilities and efficiency.

While based on the proven design of the CSOVs, and in many cases calling on the support of the same suppliers, the MP-ASVs are larger at 102m x 20m. As such, they offer increased deck space of 750m2, subsea crane capacity of 150 tonnes and the ability to launch and recover ROVs.

Decarbonisation

The vessels feature a large 3981kWh battery pack on a DC grid for low emissions performance. This will enable peak shaving, allowing the variable-speed main engines to operate at their most efficient working point, for example during DP operations, thereby reducing fuel consumption.

Like the Windcat CSOVs, a key feature of the Innovation Series vessels is the integration of low-carbon fuels. A dual fuel hydrogen engine makes it possible to run the auxiliary genset on hydrogen.

Home away from home

The vessels will be equipped to accommodate up to 190 persons on board for at least 28 days’ endurance. During offshore stays, personnel will safely and comfortably access offshore infrastructure via a motion compensated gangway, which can also maintain a fixed connection with other structures.

To ensure the well-being of crew and offshore personnel, Damen and Windcat have placed a lot of emphasis on high-standard accommodation. This focus includes a well-thought configuration with easy way-finding, appealing aesthetics, and use of high-quality materials, with the aim of keeping seasickness and homesickness to a minimum.

Increased redundancy

The vessels will be equipped with a dynamic positioning system billed as DP2+. In addition to the azimuth thrusters, a tunnel thruster fore and aft will be installed, so that the vessels can continue to operate on DP2 in the event of a thruster failure. This highly innovative feature is extra important when the vessel operates in remote offshore locations.

Shared values & ambitions

Damen Sales Manager Joost van der Weiden says: “Our collaboration with Windcat is a good example of the way that Damen works. Together with clients who share our values and ambitions, we seek to innovate next generation solutions, setting new standards in safety, efficiency and sustainability. This has proven very successful with the first six vessels of the Elevation Series. We are delighted to have received this latest order which represents a further step forward. I am looking forward to our continuing cooperation with Windcat as we develop the Innovation Series in the years ahead.”

Willem van der Wel, Managing Director at Windcat says: “Today we introduce a new vessel type, not only to our fleet, but also to the market. We take the best of two worlds: we combine the benefits of a large deck and crane of an MPSV with the comfortable offshore accommodation of an ASV. Through collaboration with customers and suppliers and constant evolution, we have remained at the forefront of the offshore energy industry, always putting our customers’ needs first. By building this new type of vessel, with an emphasis on comfort, performance and decarbonisation, we are ensuring that we can continue to safely and effectively support tomorrow’s offshore projects around the world.”

Damen is planning to commence construction of the first MP-ASV in February 2026, with delivery expected in 2028. Like the Windcat CSOVs, the MP-ASVs will be built at the Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam.