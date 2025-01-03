gCaptain-logo
Crowley's El Coqui moored

Photo courtesy Crowley

Crowley Expands Pacific Northwest Harbor Services with Main Line Acquisition

Mike Schuler
January 3, 2025

Crowley has strengthened its position in Pacific Northwest maritime services through the strategic acquisition of Main Line Inc., a Seattle-based vessel mooring company, effective January 1.

The acquisition enhances Crowley’s service portfolio by integrating vessel mooring capabilities with their existing ship assist operations at the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, Washington. Main Line, known for providing reliable mooring services to ship operators in the Pacific Northwest, will see its staff transition to Crowley under the asset purchase agreement.

“For decades, our customers have put their trust in Crowley to ensure their vessels arrive and depart ports safety and reliably,” said James C. Fowler, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Shipping.

The move represents a significant expansion of Crowley’s harbor services capabilities, leveraging their fleet of advanced, environmentally friendly tugboats that combine operational efficiency with reduced emissions. This integration aims to streamline port operations and minimize vessel delays through enhanced coordination between mooring and ship assist services.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

crowley
mergers and acquisitions

