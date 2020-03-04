CMA CGM: Business Operations Entering ‘Recovery Phase’ from Coronavirus

File Photo: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock

CMA CGM said business operations appear to be recovering from impacts of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

The welcomed news was provided in an update to CMA CGM customers on March 2.

“Manufacturing activities are gradually picking up, more port workers and truck drivers are returning to their posts, and cargo flow is easing up at the major coastal ports. In short, business operations have now entered the recovery phase,” the shipping group said.

“CMA CGM Group remains fully committed to comply with any regulatory requirements and policies aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19,” it added.

The current outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was first reported in Wuhan, China on December 31, 2019.

In its latest update, the World Health Organization reported over 90,800 confirmed cases in 72 countries worldwide, including more than 80,300 confirmed cases in China. Of particular concern is the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Mediterranean region, WHO said.