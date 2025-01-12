China’s ‘Monster’ Ship Back In Disputed Waters, Philippines Says

By Manolo Serapio Jr.

Jan 11, 2025 (Bloomberg) –The Philippines said a huge Chinese coast guard ship widely known as the “Monster” has returned to its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, prompting its own coast guard vessel to approach and issue a radio challenge.

A Philippine Coast Guard ship, BRP Teresa Magbanua, approached the 12,000-ton Chinese patrol ship’s “starboard side at close range, effectively hindering the China Coast Guard vessel’s attempts to move” towards the coastline of the western province of Zambales, spokesman Jay Tarriela said in a post on X late Saturday. The Chinese “Monster” ship has replaced another vessel, CCG 3304, in the area, he said.

PCG Continues Vigilant Monitoring of Chinese Coast Guard Vessels in the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone



Today marks the eighth day of the Philippine Coast Guard's (PCG) unwavering monitoring and vigilant pursuit of China Coast Guard vessels illegally operating within the… pic.twitter.com/udMkiUBHnP — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) January 11, 2025

The Southeast Asian nation’s coast guard “has consistently communicated over the radio, reminding the Chinese crew that they are unlawfully operating within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone and do not possess any legal authority to conduct maritime patrols,” Tarriela said.

It’s at least the second time this month that the Philippines has challenged the China Coast Guard vessel, CCG 5901, whose presence marks Beijing’s latest move to bolster its expansive claim to most of the South China Sea. Bigger than a US Navy destroyer, CCG-5901 is armed with anti-aircraft guns and fuel storage capacities that allow it to undertake extended missions.

China’s state-run Global Times, in an opinion piece on Friday, said the Philippines’ “baseless accusations against China’s routine patrols near Huangyan Dao fundamentally lack legal and factual support,” referring to the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said last week that it’s “beyond reproach” for the Chinese coast guard to “patrol and conduct law-enforcement activities in relevant waters.”

The problem with China is that when their deceptive narratives run dry—particularly in response to our successful exposure of their illegal and aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea—they turn to the external power narrative as a fallback.



I must commend those who craft… https://t.co/axBRViGYJg — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) January 11, 2025

Beijing and Manila have been locked in a long-running dispute over the South China Sea, a major trade route with huge energy potential. Clashes between the two nations’ ships have become more frequent as the government of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. deepened security ties with the US and other allies in a bid to assert its own claims.

