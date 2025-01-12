gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,049 members that receive our newsletter.

Chinese coast guard ship in Second Thomas Shoal.Handout via REUTERS

A Chinese coast guard ship is seen at the Second Thomas Shoal, 105 nautical miles off the Palawan Province, Philippines, August 2, 2022 in this handout image. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

China’s ‘Monster’ Ship Back In Disputed Waters, Philippines Says

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
January 12, 2025

By Manolo Serapio Jr.

Jan 11, 2025 (Bloomberg) –The Philippines said a huge Chinese coast guard ship widely known as the “Monster” has returned to its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, prompting its own coast guard vessel to approach and issue a radio challenge.

A Philippine Coast Guard ship, BRP Teresa Magbanua, approached the 12,000-ton Chinese patrol ship’s “starboard side at close range, effectively hindering the China Coast Guard vessel’s attempts to move” towards the coastline of the western province of Zambales, spokesman Jay Tarriela said in a post on X late Saturday. The Chinese “Monster” ship has replaced another vessel, CCG 3304, in the area,  he said.

The Southeast Asian nation’s coast guard “has consistently communicated over the radio, reminding the Chinese crew that they are unlawfully operating within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone and do not possess any legal authority to conduct maritime patrols,” Tarriela said. 

It’s at least the second time this month that the Philippines has challenged the China Coast Guard vessel, CCG 5901, whose presence marks Beijing’s latest move to bolster its expansive claim to most of the South China Sea. Bigger than a US Navy destroyer, CCG-5901 is armed with anti-aircraft guns and fuel storage capacities that allow it to undertake extended missions.

China’s state-run Global Times, in an opinion piece on Friday, said the Philippines’ “baseless accusations against China’s routine patrols near Huangyan Dao fundamentally lack legal and factual support,” referring to the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said last week that it’s “beyond reproach” for the Chinese coast guard to “patrol and conduct law-enforcement activities in relevant waters.”

Beijing and Manila have been locked in a long-running dispute over the South China Sea, a major trade route with huge energy potential. Clashes between the two nations’ ships have become more frequent as the government of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. deepened security ties with the US and other allies in a bid to assert its own claims.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

chinese coast guard
Philippine coast guard
south china sea dispute

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

An illustration of Auxiliary General Ocean Surveillance Ship T-AGOS 25 class ocean surveillance ships. Image courtesy Austal USA
Defense

U.S. Navy Names New Explorer-Class Ocean Surveillance Ships After Deep-Sea Pioneers

The U.S. Navy has announced the naming of its newest class of ocean surveillance ships, designating them as the Explorer class, with the first two vessels honoring renowned deep-sea explorers...

January 10, 2025
Total Views: 3233
MT SOUNION pictured September 12, 2024 in the Red Sea
Defense

SOUNION Salvaged! Complex Operation Prevents Major Environmental Disaster in Red Sea

Maritime security firm Ambrey has confirmed the successful salvage of the MT SOUNION, a Greek-owned oil tanker that became a focal point as one of the worst attacks in the ongoing...

January 10, 2025
Total Views: 1494
STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 3, 2023) A screenshot of a video showing fast-attack craft from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy swarming Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi as it transits the Strait of Hormuz, May 3, 2023. U.S. Navy Photo
Defense

Shipping in the Crosshairs: What Trump’s Return Could Mean for Iran and Maritime Trade

As the incoming Trump administration sets the stage for its foreign policy agenda, the maritime industry is bracing for the potential ripple effects of renewed U.S.-Iran tensions. President-elect Donald Trump’s...

January 9, 2025
Total Views: 2315
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,049 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.