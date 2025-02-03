Cadeler Takes Delivery of Wind Turbine Installation Vessel ‘Wind Maker’, Secures Contracts for Sister Vessel

Offshore wind installation specialist Cadeler has taken delivery of its latest jack-up wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Wind Maker at Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in Korea.

The delivery marks a significant expansion of Cadeler’s fleet, bringing its total number of wind installation vessels to six. The naming ceremony for Wind Maker took place on January 27, 2025, attended by company executives and key stakeholders.

Wind Maker is the first of two M-class vessels in Cadeler’s newbuild program, with its sister vessel Wind Mover scheduled for delivery in Q4 2025.

The vessel features a high-capacity 2,600t main crane and is designed to install next-generation offshore wind turbines in challenging conditions. It can operate in water depths up to 65 meters and is equipped with DP2 capability for efficient positioning.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, said: “Today marks a significant achievement in our strategic fleet expansion and the successful culmination of years of planning and innovative engineering. Wind Maker is already contracted for deployment immediately after its delivery and she and her sister vessel have secured a pipeline of exciting wind farm projects.”

In related news, Cadeler has secured two contracts for Wind Mover, set to commence upon the vessel’s delivery. The contracts, with undisclosed clients, cover operations and maintenance activities and potential installation work in Europe. The combined agreement has an estimated value of up to EUR 75 million, with the final value dependent on delivery dates and scope of work.