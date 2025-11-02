gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,083 members

Brazilian President Lula inaugurates the redeveloped Port of Outeiro ahead of COP30

A drone view of the redeveloped Port of Outeiro on Caratateua Island, on the day Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva inaugurates it, ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belem, Brazil, November 1, 2025. REUTERS/Anderson Coelho

Brazil Offers Free Cruise Cabins As Poorer Nations Struggle For Rooms At COP30

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 1, 2025
Reuters

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Kate Abnett

BRASILIA/BRUSSELS, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Dozens of countries have yet to secure accommodation for their delegations at the COP30 climate summit just a week before it opens, with host Brazil offering free cabins on cruise ships to poorer nations in a last-minute bid to ensure they can attend.

Around 50,000 delegates are expected in the rainforest city of Belem, where nearly every government will convene from November 10–21 to negotiate climate goals. But logistical concerns have plagued preparations: Belem usually has only 18,000 hotel beds, sending nightly rates soaring to several hundred dollars.

As of October 31, 149 countries had confirmed lodging, while 37 were still negotiating, the Brazilian government said.

BRAZIL PLEDGES EVERYONE WILL HAVE A SAY

Brazil has vowed to ensure the world’s poorest and most climate-vulnerable nations have their voices heard at the U.N. summit. Soaring accommodation costs had already led the U.N. to hold emergency meetings in response to African countries and small island nations’ warnings that they could not afford to attend – even after Brazil and the U.N. subsidized hotel costs.

A leaked email seen by Reuters showed that Brazil last week offered three free cabins aboard cruise ships moored in Belem to delegations from low-income nations.

The email, sent by the U.N. climate secretariat (UNFCCC), said the cabins would be financed through “private donors” and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, and coordinated by Brazil’s government in partnership with the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP).

“These cabins will be offered free of cost to your delegation,” the email said, adding that they were supplementary to existing bookings.

Neither the UNFCCC nor the UNDP responded to requests for comment.

Last week, COP30 president Andre Correa do Lago said the free cabins would go to African countries, small island states and Least Developed Countries — around 96 nations in total, according to Reuters’ calculations.

“With this, we will have significant support so that all developing countries can be present at the COP,” Correa do Lago said.

Some wealthier European countries have also indicated they may skip this year’s global climate talks after being quoted prices for accommodation exceeding $500 per person per night.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett and Lisandra Paraguassu. Additional reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva. Editing by Mark Potter)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

brazil
climate change
cruise ships
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,083 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The 'Wonder of the Seas' cruise ship leaves a port in Malaga. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean Forecasts Quarterly Profit Below Estimates as Expenses Surge

Royal Caribbean forecast fourth-quarter profit below expectations on Tuesday, as the cruise operator faces higher costs, sending its shares down about 8% in early trading.

October 28, 2025
Total Views: 895
Carnival Sunshine cruise ship underway at sea
Cruise Ships

Carnival Corporation Posts Record Profit as Cruise Industry Recovery Exceeds Expectations

Carnival Corporation & plc reported all-time high financial results today, with a net income of $1.9 billion for the third quarter of 2025, marking the company’s strongest financial performance in...

September 29, 2025
Total Views: 772
Legend of the Seas and Star of the Seas at Meyer Turku Shipyard in 2025
Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean Secures Decade-Long Shipbuilding Pact with Meyer Turku

Royal Caribbean Group has secured its shipbuilding future through a long-term framework agreement with Finland’s Meyer Turku shipyard, confirming orders for additional Icon Class vessels and laying groundwork for future...

September 23, 2025
Total Views: 1149