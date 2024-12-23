gCaptain-logo
aerial of an offshore wind turbine

Stock Photo:Tom Buysse/Shutterstock

Biden Administration Approves 11th Major U.S. Offshore Wind Project

Mike Schuler
December 23, 2024

The Biden administration continues to advance offshore wind development with its approval of the SouthCoast Wind Project, marking the nation’s 11th commercial-scale offshore wind initiative. This latest approval brings the total approved clean energy capacity from offshore wind projects to over 19 gigawatts, sufficient to power more than 6 million American homes.

The SouthCoast Wind Project, situated approximately 26 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 20 nautical miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, will generate up to 2.4 GW of clean energy, enough to power 840,000 homes in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“When we walked in the door of this Administration, there were zero approved, commercial-scale offshore wind projects in federal waters,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland stated, highlighting the administration’s commitment to renewable energy development.

The approved project encompasses 127,388 acres and includes plans for up to 141 wind turbine generators and five offshore substation platforms. Environmental considerations led to the removal of six turbine positions in the northeastern section to protect wildlife habitats near Nantucket Shoals.

However, the sector faces uncertainty with the incoming Trump administration’s opposition to offshore wind development. The President-elect has indicated plans to halt the sector’s growth in favor of LNG exports and expanded oil drilling.

Despite these challenges, BOEM continues to advance offshore wind initiatives, as evidenced by continued project approvals, including the recent approval of the Maryland Offshore Wind project, which will provide 2 gigawatts of clean energy to the Delmarva Peninsula.

