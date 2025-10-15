gCaptain-logo
Bespoke Research Vessel Now Under Construction for Cape Fear Community College in the US

Mike McDonald
October 15, 2025

A new, bespoke 26-metre research vessel designed by global digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther  for the Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) in Wilmington, North Carolina, USA is now under  construction at Midship Marine’s Louisiana shipyard.  

The new vessel boasts a robust aluminium structure allowing it to be used by CFCC’s Marine  Technology program for extended multi-day and week-long on-water research and education  activities throughout the Cape Fear River system and up to 100 nautical miles offshore.  

Operational flexibility of the new vessel is enhanced via the inclusion of a heavy-duty retrieval  system comprising an A-Frame capable of lifting a wide range of research equipment up to  8,000lbs (3,629 kg). A telescopic davit and heavy-duty winches are also included for further  operational efficiency across the upper and main decks. The vessel also boasts a stern platform  for providing quick access to the water for divers or for researchers taking water samples. 

The multifunctional vessel has the ability to accommodate up to 24 personnel on multi-day  missions or 40 personnel on single-day missions across two spacious and cleverly designed  decks. The vessel’s main deck features one four-person berth, two six-person berths, three  bathrooms, a large galley and mess area as well as large dry and wet labs for scientific and  educational activities. Ample storage lockers are also available on the vessel’s foredeck. 

The vessel’s upper deck features two four-person berths, a large bathroom and the vessel’s  ergonomically designed bridge. The vessel’s bridge optimises daily operations and provides the  vessel’s captain with excellent vision, including wing stations for maximum visual  manoeuvrability. 

Incat Crowther’s Managing Director North America Grant Pecoraro said: “Incat Crowther is  excited to be working on this project following a competitive tender process undertaken by the  Cape Fear Community College. We have a strong track record of designing award-winning,  bespoke research vessels here in North America and our team of naval architects has been  working closely with the team from Cape Fear Community College to ensure this vessel is optimised for their operations, as well as the local environment. With construction now  underway, we’re looking forward to seeing the vessel hit the water in 2026.” 

Jim Morton, President, CFCC said: “The purchase of this new research vessel represents an  investment in the future of our Marine Technology program. By equipping our students with a  reliable, modern vessel for hands-on learning, we are ensuring the program’s long-term  success and preparing graduates to thrive in the maritime industry. We are also excited to be  working with Incat Crowther and Midship Marine on the design and construction of this vessel.  Their strong reputation in the maritime industry gives us confidence that our students will  benefit from a world-class training platform.” 

Shawna Rowe, Program Director – Marine Technology, CFCC said “For more than 60 years,  CFCC’s Marine Technology program has prepared students for careers in marine scientific  support across offshore, nearshore, and inshore environments. The new research vessel will  carry on this legacy, serving as a floating classroom and laboratory where students will gain  practical experience in biological sampling, hydrographic surveying, and the deployment of  oceanographic instrumentation. With modernized technology and equipment, the vessel will  support immersive learning experiences that mirror the challenges and expectations of the  marine industry today. This investment underscores CFCC’s dedication to meeting the growing  demands of the marine industry by preparing highly skilled professionals who are ready to  support environmental stewardship, scientific discovery, and technological innovation on the  water. Our new research vessel will provide Marine Technology students with the tools and  training they need to succeed in an ever-evolving industry, and it reinforces CFCC’s reputation  as a leader in marine technology education.” 

Learn more about Incat Crowther’s track record of designing industry-leading research vessels,  including the award-winning 15-metre RV Resilience here:  

www.incatcrowther.com/ships/workboats/research  

