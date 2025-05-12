gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,132 members

Bardex Technical Sales Engineer, Daniel Toerner, Selected for 2025 OTC Class of Emerging Leaders

Bardex Technical Sales Engineer, Daniel Toerner, Selected for 2025 OTC Class of Emerging Leaders

gCaptain
Total Views: 0
May 12, 2025

Bardex Corp. is pleased to announce that the Offshore Technology Conference has awarded Daniel Toerner a spot in its 2025 Emerging Leaders class. Each year, the OTC recognizes up-and-coming professionals whose work in the energy industry demonstrates the kind of talent and commitment that puts them on a course toward being future leaders in the offshore energy sector. Each recipient of the award, who has been in the industry for fewer than 10 years, is selected by the previous year’s class.

Toerner, who earned a B.S. in ocean engineering from Texas A&M University in 2020, joined Bardex in 2024 as a technical sales engineer, developing business globally for engineered solutions in offshore mooring and shiplift systems. The experience he brings to this role includes naval architecture for vessels in inter-coastal waterways and asset integrity management for offshore operations. He is currently the Student Section Chair for the Texas section of the SNAME (Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers) and was a member of the Young Professional subcommittee for the Deepwater Operations/Topside, Platforms, and Hulls conference in 2023.

“It is an honor to have been chosen to be one of this year’s OTC Emerging Leaders,” says Toerner. “I am thankful to all my family, friends, and colleagues who have supported and guided me to this point in my career. I look forward to continuing to grow in this industry that I love and hope to live up to the standards this award brings.”

The OTC will be welcoming the 2025 Emerging Leaders class with an award ceremony and reception on May 6. Congratulations to Daniel and his fellow winners. (Click here to see the full class list.)

Tags:

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,132 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Silverback Marine Contracted To Build First Petestep Law Enforcement Vessels
Press Releases

Silverback Marine Contracted To Build First Petestep Law Enforcement Vessels

Silverback Marine is excited to announce it has partnered with Swedish based companyPETESTEP to develop a high-performance law enforcement boat for the New Mexico StateParks Rangers. What excited our design...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 73
Helm Operations Selected by Washington State Ferries to Modernize Crew Dispatch System
Press Releases

Helm Operations Selected by Washington State Ferries to Modernize Crew Dispatch System

Helm Operations, a global leader in maritime operations software, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a major contract by Washington State Ferries (WSF) to replace its legacy crew dispatching...

May 7, 2025
Total Views: 619
ABS Approves New Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Design from Seatrium
Press Releases

ABS Approves New Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Design from Seatrium

ABS awarded approval in principle to Seatrium Marine & Deepwater Technology for its new design of a floating wind semi-submersible (FWSS) floating column foundation for 15MW wind turbines. Seatrium highlights...

May 7, 2025
Total Views: 405