port hedland Photo credit: Pilbara Ports Authority

Port Hedland. Photo credit: Pilbara Ports Authority

Australia Shuts Its Biggest Iron Ore Port On Cyclone Threat

Bloomberg
January 18, 2025

By Paul-Alain Hunt

Jan 17, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Australia’s largest iron ore export hub Port Hedland has been closed as a tropical cyclone develops offshore the Pilbara region of Western Australia state.

The operator, Pilbara Ports Authority, ordered all bulk carriers to leave the port by 6 p.m. local time, as two tropical lows offshore are expected to merge into a cyclone. The weather systems have already brought severe rain to the region. Port procedure mandates that only essential personnel will remain onsite. 

Port Hedland handles vast volumes of iron ore from all major miners including BHP Group, Rio Tinto Group, and Fortescue Ltd. 

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology issued a cyclone warning Saturday, saying it would form by Sunday and was likely to impact Port Hedland as well as the Dampier region where a second iron ore export port is located. A warning has also been issued for the town of Karratha, home to a massive liquefied natural gas plant operated by Woodside Energy Group Ltd. 

Port Hedland’s iron ore exports fell to 47.614m tons in December from 48.755m tons in November. 

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

australia
australia iron ore
cyclone

