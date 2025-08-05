Australia Selects Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Mogami-Class for Future Frigate Fleet

The Australian Government has selected Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ upgraded Mogami-class frigate as the preferred platform for the Royal Australian Navy’s future fleet of general purpose frigates, accelerating the delivery of a larger and more lethal surface combatant fleet.

Following a competitive tender process that included Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, the Mogami-class frigate was deemed best able to meet the capability requirements and strategic needs of the Australian Defence Force.

The upgraded vessel features impressive specifications including a 10,000 nautical mile range and a 32 Cell Vertical Launch System with surface-to-air and anti-ship missiles. According to Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy, the new frigates will significantly increase firepower, “taking our general purpose frigates from being able to fire 32 air defence missiles to 128 missiles.”

Under the accelerated program, the first three frigates will be built in Japan with delivery of the first vessel expected in 2029 and operational status by 2030—five years earlier than planned by the previous government. The remaining vessels will be constructed at the Henderson precinct in Western Australia, supporting the government’s commitment to continuous naval shipbuilding.

The procurement represents part of a AUD $55 billion investment over the next decade for Australia’s naval surface combatant fleet, expected to create approximately 10,000 high-skilled jobs in Western Australia. The new frigates will replace the aging Anzac-class vessels and operate alongside Hunter-class frigates and upgraded Hobart-class destroyers.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has been developing the Mogami-class frigate since 2018. The company noted that the Australian selection was likely based on the vessel’s “proven performance, reliability, technology, and capabilities, multi-functionality suitable for various roles including anti-submarine, anti-aircraft, and anti-surface warfare, as well as reduced manpower requirements”.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles stated that the frigates “will help secure our maritime trade routes and our northern approaches as part of a larger and more lethal naval surface combatant fleet”.

Defence will now proceed with the next stage of the procurement process, aiming to finalize binding commercial contracts with MHI and the Japanese government in 2026.