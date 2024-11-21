gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,142 members that receive our newsletter.

General cargo ship on the horizon at sunset

Stock Photo: Shutterstock/Emils Lukso

Australia Bans Dutch Cargo Ship for 180 Days Over Repeated Safety Violations

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 21, 2024

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has issued a 180-day ban on the Netherlands-flagged general cargo ship Marsgracht, prohibiting its entry into Australian ports.

The action comes in response to recurring violations of dangerous goods handling protocols, highlighting the regulator’s commitment to safeguarding seafarers and marine environments.

The Marsgracht, operated by Spliethoff’s Bevrachtingskantoor B.V., was initially detained on February 6, 2024, at Port Alma for improperly stowing dangerous goods, contravening the International Maritime Organization’s International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code. Despite this warning, a subsequent port State control inspection on November 14, 2024, revealed the same infraction, leading to another detention.

“Noting the seriousness and nature of these breaches, and the apparent lack of effective processes to rectify failings, it is appropriate that the Marsgracht not enter or use an Australian port for a period of 180 days,” AMSA Executive Director Operations Michael Drake.

“AMSA takes its role as a maritime safety regulator very seriously and will not hesitate to take swift and appropriate action against unsafe ships, their owners and operators,” Drake added.

The recurrent nature of these violations points to systemic failures within the ship’s safety management system and a concerning lack of effective remedial action. More alarmingly, this marks the fourth detention since July 2022 for a Spliethoff-operated vessel failing to comply with IMDG Code requirements.

The broader implications of these infractions are significant. Spliethoff’s fleet has demonstrated an inability to maintain safe operational practices, with a detention rate far exceeding the global average. Over the past two years, their 12.6% detention rate has been marked by multiple ships held for International Safety Management Code failures and other critical safety deficiencies.

This pattern of non-compliance led to Spliethoff being categorized as a poor-performing operator and reinstated on a watchlist on February 8, 2024. The company’s track record raises serious concerns about the safety of seafarers and the potential risks posed to Australia’s marine environment.

Drake underscored the non-negotiable nature of compliance in dangerous cargo handling: “When it comes to loading dangerous cargo, there is no scope for non-compliance. There is no excuse for disregarding these standards.” This statement reinforces AMSA’s zero-tolerance approach to safety violations in Australian waters.

The ban on Marsgracht serves as a stark reminder to all maritime operators of the critical importance of adhering to international safety standards. As global trade continues to rely heavily on sea transport, the incident highlights the ongoing challenges in maintaining stringent safety protocols and the crucial role of maritime authorities in enforcing these standards to protect lives and ecosystems at sea.

Tags:

australia
ship ban

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Oil Tanker Bridge
Shipping

UK Cracks Down on Russian Oil Sanctions Evasion: New Advisory Targets Falsified Origin Certificates

The UK’s sanctions enforcement agency said it has identified cases where falsified documents are being used to evade a Group of Seven price cap on Russian oil exports. 

15 mins ago
Total Views: 38
French frigate escort. Photo: EUNAVFOR
Shipping

Container Shipping Industry Sees Exponential Profit Surge Driven by Red Sea Situation

The container shipping industry has experienced a remarkable turnaround in the third quarter of 2024, with total net income soaring to $26.8 billion, marking a staggering 164% increase from the...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 1773
an overhead view of port of los angeles docks
Ports

Cargo Surge Continues at Port of Los Angeles

The Port of Los Angeles handled an unprecedented 905,026 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in October—marking a significant 25% increase from the previous year and the first time the port has...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 596
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,142 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.