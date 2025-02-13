Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman Involved in Collision with Merchant Vessel Near Port Said

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) collided with a merchant vessel near Port Said, Egypt, at approximately 11:46 p.m. local time on February 12, the U.S. Navy has confirmed.
“The collision did not endanger the Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as there are no reports of flooding or injuries. The propulsion plants are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition,” according to the Navy.
The merchant ship involved is identified as the MV Besiktas-M, a Panama-flagged bulk carrier, which had just transited the Suez Canal. It appears the Truman was not broadcasting AIS at the time of the collision.
A photo posted online of damage to the Besiktas-M shows the vessel sustained damage to its starboard bow and deck.
The incident occurred as the carrier was operating in the Mediterranean Sea following recent combat operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, including in the Red Sea, where they supported multiple self-defense strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen.
The carrier had recently made a port visit to U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay in Greece on February 6, accompanied by the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham.
Naval authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
In 2017, the USS John S. McCain (DDG-56) and USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), both Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, were involved in two separate but similarly catastrophic collisions with merchant ships, resulting in the deaths of 17 Navy sailors. The incidents led to major investigations by the U.S. Navy, which uncovered systemic failures in training, leadership, and operational readiness.
February 12, 2025
Total Views: 1568
