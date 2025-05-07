gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,106 members

ABS Approves New Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Design from Seatrium

ABS Approves New Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Design from Seatrium

gCaptain
Total Views: 0
May 7, 2025

ABS awarded approval in principle to Seatrium Marine & Deepwater Technology for its new design of a floating wind semi-submersible (FWSS) floating column foundation for 15MW wind turbines.

Seatrium highlights that the design is optimized for efficient fabrication and cost-effectiveness while being capable of handling the harshest environments. The new design concept features pontoons on three sides and a center column that supports the turbine. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“ABS is supporting the full lifecycle of offshore renewable projects, particularly in Europe and Asia where floating offshore wind power will be an important piece of the overall energy mix. ABS is proud to work with pioneering companies like Seatrium who share our pursuit of innovation and safety at sea,” said Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables.

ABS is a trusted partner for offshore renewable energy stakeholders, delivering advisory and technical review solutions that help minimize risk and enhance safety. For more information on ABS Global Offshore Renewables services click here.

Tags:

abs
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,106 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Orca AI Secures $72.5 Million Investment to Scale Autonomous Shipping Solutions
Press Releases

Orca AI Secures $72.5 Million Investment to Scale Autonomous Shipping Solutions

Led by Brighton Park Capital, the investment will fuel further development of autonomous maritime technology, driving operational efficiency and sustainability across the global shipping industry Orca AI, a leader in...

5 minutes ago
Total Views: 2
Inchcape Shipping Services and Symmetry Group Announce Strategic Partnership in Guyana
Press Releases

Inchcape Shipping Services and Symmetry Group Announce Strategic Partnership in Guyana

Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) and Symmetry Group Inc. (SGI) are pleased to announce a strategic joint venture in Guyana, marking a significant milestone in the maritime and logistics sectors. This...

11 minutes ago
Total Views: 6
NearZero FPSO Design from SBM Offshore Gets Approval from ABS
Press Releases

NearZero FPSO Design from SBM Offshore Gets Approval from ABS

ABS issued an approval in principle to SBM Offshore for its concept of a near zero floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit. The NearZero FPSO design incorporates low carbon...

12 minutes ago
Total Views: 3