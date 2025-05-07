ABS Approves New Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Design from Seatrium

ABS awarded approval in principle to Seatrium Marine & Deepwater Technology for its new design of a floating wind semi-submersible (FWSS) floating column foundation for 15MW wind turbines.

Seatrium highlights that the design is optimized for efficient fabrication and cost-effectiveness while being capable of handling the harshest environments. The new design concept features pontoons on three sides and a center column that supports the turbine. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“ABS is supporting the full lifecycle of offshore renewable projects, particularly in Europe and Asia where floating offshore wind power will be an important piece of the overall energy mix. ABS is proud to work with pioneering companies like Seatrium who share our pursuit of innovation and safety at sea,” said Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables.

ABS is a trusted partner for offshore renewable energy stakeholders, delivering advisory and technical review solutions that help minimize risk and enhance safety.