ABB to power Singapore’s first floating LNG terminal

First floating storage and regasification unit for Singapore will feature complete power and propulsion system from ABB



The project consolidates collaboration between ABB and Hanwha Ocean spanning extensive work across LNG carrier projects



Advanced facility is a strategic investment in Singapore’s energy infrastructure and key part of the city state’s energy transition strategy

Hanwha Ocean, one of the leading shipbuilders in South Korea, has awarded ABB the contract to supply a complete electric power and propulsion system for Singapore’s first floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal. The contract is the latest milestone in the long-standing collaboration between ABB and Hanwha Ocean.

ABB ’s integrated electrical system on board the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) will comprise a medium voltage generator, 6.6kV switchboards for cargo and regasification, and the motor, transformer and drive for propulsion. The floating terminal will also feature ABB’s remote control and remote diagnostics system, its proven condition monitoring solution and an enhanced power protection system (EPPS).



The FSRU will be delivered to owner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) in 2027 and contracted for long-term charter by Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd (Singapore LNG). With capacity for 200,000 cubic meters of LNG, the FSRU will be moored at Jurong Port and connected to the gas network in 2030, under the management of MOL.



The new FSRU is a strategic investment in Singapore’s energy infrastructure and a key part of the city state’s energy transition toward net-zero emissions. Singapore LNG has signed contracts to process five million tons of LNG per annum at a floating facility, adding flexibility and increasing Singapore’s LNG importing capacity by 50 percent compared to the current single landside terminal in Jurong.



“We are proud to continue our long-lasting collaboration with Hanwha Ocean by supplying an integrated electrical system for Singapore’s first FSRU,” said Rune Braastad, Global Business Line Manager, Marine Systems, ABB’s Marine & Ports division. “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to innovation, reliability, and sustainability, and is ABB’s latest contribution to the critical infrastructure supporting Singapore’s position as an important LNG hub in Asia.”



Wood Mackenzie notes that Asia Pacific accounted for two-thirds of global LNG demand in 2024, and anticipates the high level of activity to continue as stakeholders balance energy security with economic realities1. The strong outlook highlights the significance of the enduring and growing relationship between Hanwha Ocean and ABB – as well as ABB’s continued contribution to infrastructure development in Singapore, where it began operating in 1971.



Hanwha Ocean has delivered 23.4 percent of the global gas fleet and recently became the first shipbuilder to complete its 200th LNG carrier2. It is also one of the leading builders of FSRUs in the world.

