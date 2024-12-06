Abandoned Cargo Ship Listing in Red Sea After Engine Room Flooding

The Panama-flagged cargo vessel MV ISA STAR has been abandoned in the Red Sea after experiencing flooding in its engine room, with all 20 crew members successfully rescued.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the incident occurred approximately 105 nautical miles northwest of Al Hudaydah, Yemen.

The UKMTO on Friday said the vessel was last reported to be listing astern and posing a navigation hazard in the strategic Bab-el-Mandeb strait.

“All crew members aboard the MV ISA STAR have been rescued and will be transported to Djibouti, the nearest safe port of call,” the EU’s Operation Aspides confirmed in a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday.

Initial reports indicate that the vessel experienced flooding in its engine room, forcing the crew to abandon ship.

Maritime security sources provided conflicting accounts of the incident, with one citing engine problems and another reporting an internal explosion.

The timing and location of the incident is particularly sensitive given the surge in Houthi attacks in the region. Since November 2023, Iran-aligned Houthi forces have been conducting attacks on international shipping near Yemen, citing solidarity with Palestinians in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

However, as of Friday authorities had not established any connection between this incident and Houthi activities.

Maritime authorities are actively investigating the situation, and vessels in the area have been advised to exercise increased caution and report any suspicious activities to UKMTO.