gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,945 members that receive our newsletter.

Photo courtesy of: European Union Naval Force - Operation Aspides on Facebook

M/V ISA Star pictured in the Red Sea, December 5, 2024. Photo courtesy of: European Union Naval Force - Operation Aspides on Facebook

Abandoned Cargo Ship Listing in Red Sea After Engine Room Flooding

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 6, 2024

The Panama-flagged cargo vessel MV ISA STAR has been abandoned in the Red Sea after experiencing flooding in its engine room, with all 20 crew members successfully rescued.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the incident occurred approximately 105 nautical miles northwest of Al Hudaydah, Yemen.

The UKMTO on Friday said the vessel was last reported to be listing astern and posing a navigation hazard in the strategic Bab-el-Mandeb strait.

“All crew members aboard the MV ISA STAR have been rescued and will be transported to Djibouti, the nearest safe port of call,” the EU’s Operation Aspides confirmed in a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday.

Initial reports indicate that the vessel experienced flooding in its engine room, forcing the crew to abandon ship.

Maritime security sources provided conflicting accounts of the incident, with one citing engine problems and another reporting an internal explosion.

The timing and location of the incident is particularly sensitive given the surge in Houthi attacks in the region. Since November 2023, Iran-aligned Houthi forces have been conducting attacks on international shipping near Yemen, citing solidarity with Palestinians in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

However, as of Friday authorities had not established any connection between this incident and Houthi activities.

Maritime authorities are actively investigating the situation, and vessels in the area have been advised to exercise increased caution and report any suspicious activities to UKMTO.

Tags:

MV ISA Star incident
Red Sea Shipping Attacks

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The tests are being conducted by RISE Maritime Department (former SSPA), which has also constructed a 5 x 2 meter model using advanced technology
Environment

Revolutionary Wind-Powered Car Carrier Enters Critical Testing Phase

Wallenius Marine is conducting groundbreaking wind tunnel tests in Gothenburg for what aims to be the world’s first wind-powered Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC). The tests, featuring wind speeds...

30 mins ago
Total Views: 71
cargo ships loading at port of oakland
Shipping

Spot Rate Rollercoaster: Carriers Bank on GRIs Ahead of Lunar New Year

Asia-Europe carriers saw their early December general rate increases (GRIs) stick this week, with spot rates into both North Europe and Mediterranean ports seeing double-digit increases.

1 hour ago
Total Views: 80
Offshore oil and gas platform
Shipping

Shell and Equinor Join Forces to Create UK North Sea’s Largest Independent Oil Producer

Units of Equinor and Shell have announced plans to merge their UK offshore oil and gas operations, creating the largest independent producer in the UK North Sea. The 50-50 joint...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 501
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,945 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.