A Commute Like No Other: Offshore Helicopter Flights

There is no easy way to get to an offshore platform. Located miles from shore, these worksites are often accessed by helicopter—setting the stage for one of the most challenging commutes in the world.

Helicopters have been used in the offshore industry since the late 1940s. As drilling pushed further and further from shore, companies needed a faster and more flexible way to move personnel, equipment, and emergency support between rigs and land. Boats couldn’t compete with the speed or versatility of helicopters, especially in emergencies when every second counts. Helicopters quickly bridged the gap between civilization and isolated platforms and rigs.

Today, helicopters are used for routine crew changes, medical evacuations, supply runs, inspections, and urgent maintenance support. On any given day in regions like the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, or West Africa, helicopters ferry countless workers and supplies to and from offshore platforms.

Modern offshore helicopters are engineered to handle harsh marine environments and heavy loads. These aircraft are built for precision, and they need to be. Landing on helidecks that sway and shift with the sea, often in difficult weather, leaves little room for error.

There Is No “Typical Day” on an Offshore Helicopter

Even though offshore helicopters may make routine trips to bring supplies or personnel to platforms, their operations are anything but typical. Most pilots follow a 14-day on, 14-day off rotation, traveling far from home and reporting for multiple flights a day.

Offshore helicopter pilots generally operate under visual flight rules (VFR) conditions, which means they must be able to sustain proper visibility and distance to essentially “see and avoid” obstacles, as opposed to using instruments to navigate.

Smaller offshore helicopters typically carry a pilot plus 3 to 4 offshore personnel, while larger models have a standard crew of two pilots (commander and co-pilot) and may carry up to 24 passengers. Missions include:

Takeoff from fixed platforms (helidecks atop rigs or ships)

Flying through low clouds, fog, rain, or wind-driven seas

Precise landings on 60?foot helidecks with no room for error

Operating on tight schedules can magnify the risk. As one pilot shared, the Gulf’s weather can shift rapidly, requiring split-second decisions: “If the weather never got bad, it would be one easy job—but that isn’t how it works.” He discussed making emergency landings on other companies’ rigs, avoiding storms, and learning when to say no to a flight.

For the safety of pilots and the crews they transport, weather monitoring is non-negotiable.

8 Killed in Offshore Helicopter Crash Near Nigeria

On October 24, 2024, a helicopter crashed into the sea while approaching an offshore FPSO (floating production storage and offloading) vessel near Eket, Nigeria, killing all 8 on board.

Cockpit recordings revealed that the pilots became increasingly concerned about rapidly worsening weather—low visibility, shifting wind directions, and an approaching storm. The pilot initially attempted to land but ultimately decided to abort and return to base. Moments later, the aircraft all but disintegrated upon impact with the water.

Investigators noted inconsistent weather data, miscommunication, and the use of non-standard phraseology. The helicopter was also flying without a working radio altimeter, which measures the height of an aircraft above the ground below, and it lacked a flight data recorder. Both are critical safety tools. While the final report is pending, early findings point to a deadly combination of adverse weather and operational shortcomings.

Pilot & 3 Offshore Workers Killed in Gulf of Mexico Helicopter Crash

On December?29,?2022, a helicopter departed the WD?106 offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico with one pilot and three passengers on board. During takeoff, the aircraft began lifting off while positioned off-center on the helideck. The right skid struck a perimeter light, causing the helicopter to tip, pivot, and enter a dramatic right roll—a dynamic rollover—and subsequently crash into the sea inverted, killing all aboard.

An investigation by the National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) found no mechanical faults, and video and debris analysis confirmed a classic dynamic rollover scenario: the rotor torque overcame control as the skid was wedged on the light fixture. The helideck’s perimeter lighting setup and the pilot’s improper take-off technique—failing to pause 3 to 5 feet from the deck in a hover position and failing to centrally position the aircraft—were identified as primary factors.

17 Killed in Offshore Helicopter Crash off Newfoundland, Canada

One of the worst offshore helicopter disasters occurred off Newfoundland, Canada, on March 12, 2009. A helicopter with 16 passengers and 2 crew departed St. John’s International Airport bound for the SeaRose oil platform. Approximately 30 minutes into the flight, a sudden loss of oil pressure in the main gearbox triggered an emergency declaration. The crew initiated a descent and attempted a return toward shore.

Despite efforts to ditch the helicopter, it descended steeply and impacted the North Atlantic with considerable force. The fuselage struck the water belly?first, rolled slightly to the right, and sank rapidly to a depth of more than 500 feet.

Only 1 passenger survived—the other 17 aboard drowned.

According to a report by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB), investigators determined the gearbox oil loss was caused by two failed titanium studs on the filter assembly. These studs were susceptible to corrosion and fatigue—risks that the helicopter’s manufacturer had highlighted in a service bulletin following a similar failure in 2008. However, the affected aircraft had not yet undergone the required retrofit to replace the studs with steel.

The report also noted that ambiguous emergency guidance in the flight manual may have delayed the crew’s reaction. Pilots misinterpreted oil temperature readings, expecting a spike they never saw, instead of heeding the critically low-pressure warning. TSB concluded that this combination of mechanical failure, delayed emergency response, and flawed procedures led to the inability to perform a survivable ditching.

80% of Offshore Helicopter Crashes Traced to 3 Root Causes

HeliOffshore’s industry safety reports paint a stark and data-driven picture: offshore helicopter travel remains far riskier than commercial fixed-wing aviation. Fatal accident rates exceed 3 per million flight hours for offshore helicopters, compared to less than 0.06 per million flight hours for commercial jets.

Over the past decade, nearly 80% of all fatal offshore helicopter accidents have been traced to just three recurring causes:

1. Loss of Control in Flight (LOC?I)

This happens when pilots are no longer able to keep the helicopter stable, often due to confusion about their position, sudden weather changes, or flight conditions that overwhelm the aircraft. These accidents usually occur during critical moments like low-altitude flying and can quickly turn deadly if the helicopter enters an uncontrolled spin or dive.

2. Controlled Flight into Terrain or Water (CFIT)

Even in the absence of mechanical failure, navigational misjudgment can send helicopters straight into the sea or nearby structures. Fog, darkness, helicopter deck movement, and unstable approaches frequently play into CFIT scenarios, particularly in offshore settings.

3. System or Component Failures (SCF)

Mechanical breakdowns—particularly involving rotors, gearboxes, or hydraulics—are extremely dangerous at sea. When critical systems fail offshore, pilots have no margin for recovery. Hardware malfunctions remain the third-largest contributor to fatal accidents.

Recent reports also uncover newer threats: helideck infrastructure deficiencies—like faulty wind-monitoring systems or insufficient safety protocols—and even pilot health conditions contributing to fatigue or impaired performance.

What Can Be Done About It

Making offshore helicopter travel safer begins with acknowledging the stakes. These flights often take place in unpredictable weather, over the open ocean, with little margin for error. But many of the risks are preventable, and industry leaders know where the vulnerabilities lie.

Offshore helicopter safety starts with:

Standardizing Safety Equipment & Maintenance : All helicopters used offshore should be equipped with essential safety tools. When these are missing or malfunctioning, as in the Nigeria crash, critical warning signs can be missed. Maintenance standards must also be enforced without exception, especially when manufacturers issue bulletins for component upgrades or replacements.

: All helicopters used offshore should be equipped with essential safety tools. When these are missing or malfunctioning, as in the Nigeria crash, critical warning signs can be missed. Maintenance standards must also be enforced without exception, especially when manufacturers issue bulletins for component upgrades or replacements. Improving Pilot Training & Emergency Procedures : Offshore pilots face some of the most demanding conditions in aviation. Regular, scenario-based training can help sharpen decision-making under stress. That includes dynamic rollover prevention techniques, better visual approach strategies, and clearer procedures for in-flight emergencies like gearbox failures or rapid weather changes.

: Offshore pilots face some of the most demanding conditions in aviation. Regular, scenario-based training can help sharpen decision-making under stress. That includes dynamic rollover prevention techniques, better visual approach strategies, and clearer procedures for in-flight emergencies like gearbox failures or rapid weather changes. Enforcing Helideck Design Standards : Helideck infrastructure can make or break a safe landing. Perimeter lights, wind indicators, and deck markings must be designed to minimize hazards during takeoff and landing. After the Gulf of Mexico crash, for example, investigators called for stronger oversight of helideck layouts—especially on smaller, older platforms.

: Helideck infrastructure can make or break a safe landing. Perimeter lights, wind indicators, and deck markings must be designed to minimize hazards during takeoff and landing. After the Gulf of Mexico crash, for example, investigators called for stronger oversight of helideck layouts—especially on smaller, older platforms. Enhancing Weather Monitoring & Go/No-Go Protocols : Real-time weather updates are critical. So are strict limits that give pilots the authority to delay or divert flights without pressure from operators. Better forecasting tools, reliable communication from offshore platforms, and well-defined go/no-go criteria can save lives.

: Real-time weather updates are critical. So are strict limits that give pilots the authority to delay or divert flights without pressure from operators. Better forecasting tools, reliable communication from offshore platforms, and well-defined go/no-go criteria can save lives. Creating a Culture of Safety Over Production: Ultimately, offshore operators must put safety above schedules and profits. That means listening to pilot concerns, adhering to maintenance timelines, and avoiding the temptation to cut corners. When warning signs appear—mechanical, environmental, or human—they must be acted on immediately.

Safer skies offshore aren’t just possible, they’re essential. And it’s the responsibility of every stakeholder, from platform managers to helicopter operators, to make sure the next flight doesn’t become another statistic.

###

Arnold & Itkin has built a national reputation for standing up for offshore workers and their families. From the Deepwater Horizon tragedy to the sinking of the El Faro, the firm has been at the forefront of the most significant maritime cases in recent history. With more than $20 billion won in verdicts and settlements, their trial lawyers are known for taking on powerful companies and fighting relentlessly for those who have been harmed. When safety is sacrificed for profit, Arnold & Itkin holds the responsible parties accountable—because offshore workers deserve answers, justice, and the chance to rebuild. No matter what.