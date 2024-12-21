Vessel In Kerch Strait Sends Distress Signal

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) – A vessel called Gam Express has sent a distress signal in the Kerch strait, Russia’s Southern Transport Prosecutor’s Office said on Friday.

“The Southern Transport Prosecutor’s Office controls the safety of navigation in connection with the sending of a distress signal by the Gam Express vessel in the Kerch Strait,” it said a statement posted on Telegram messaging app.

Read Also: Oil Spills Into Kerch Strait After Russian Tanker Breaks Apart in Storm

Interfax news agency said, citing a Russian sailors’ union, that the ship sent the signal due to a delay in payment of salaries and a lack of food.

“The crew just haven’t had their wages for three months, and there’s no food. Food was last delivered to them on board on the 16th of November, it’s all gone… That’s why they’re signaling,” Interfax cited the Russian Seafarers’ Trade Union as saying.

The Kerch strait connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov and is a major shipping route.

(Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Jane Merriman)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.