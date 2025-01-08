gCaptain-logo
Van Oord Takes Delivery of World's Largest Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Boreas delivery at China's Yantai CIMC Raffles shipyard. Photo courtesy Van Oord

Van Oord Takes Delivery of World’s Largest Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Mike Schuler
January 8, 2025

Van Oord has taken delivery of its groundbreaking offshore installation vessel Boreas during a ceremony at China’s Yantai CIMC Raffles shipyard.

The methanol-powered vessel represents a significant leap forward in offshore wind installation capabilities and environmental sustainability.

Named after the Greek god of Northern winds, the Boreas establishes new industry standards as the world’s largest offshore wind turbine installation vessel. With its 175-meter length and 155-meter-high boom that can lift over 3,000 tonnes, it stands unmatched in size and capability. The vessel’s four 126-meter legs allow it to operate in waters up to 70 meters deep, enabling the installation of powerful 20 MW offshore wind turbines.

Illustration of the Boreas installing offshore wind turbines
Photo: Van Oord

In a significant environmental advancement, the Boreas is pioneering the use of methanol as a fuel source, achieving a remarkable 78% reduction in its carbon footprint compared to conventional vessels.

“The delivery of the Boreas marks a major milestone for Van Oord,” said Harold Linssen, Director of Ship Management Department at Van Oord. “We are looking forward to welcoming this beautiful vessel to our fleet!”

Before beginning commercial operations, expected in the third quarter of 2025, the vessel will undergo final outfitting in the Netherlands, including the installation of specialized equipment for wind turbine foundation handling.

The vessel’s first assignment has already been secured: the Nordseecluster offshore wind project in Germany. This 1.6 GW development will provide clean energy to approximately 1.6 million German households. The project scope includes installing 104 extended monopiles, with 44 planned for 2025 and the remaining 60 scheduled for 2027.

“Boreas is a benchmark for the whole offshore wind industry for many years to come and will play a significant role for the transportation and installation of the next generation of foundations and up to 20MW offshore wind turbines at sea,” said CIMC Raffles Group Vice President Mr. Zhao Hui.

