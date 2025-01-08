Van Oord Takes Delivery of World’s Largest Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Van Oord has taken delivery of its groundbreaking offshore installation vessel Boreas during a ceremony at China’s Yantai CIMC Raffles shipyard.
The methanol-powered vessel represents a significant leap forward in offshore wind installation capabilities and environmental sustainability.
Named after the Greek god of Northern winds, the Boreas establishes new industry standards as the world’s largest offshore wind turbine installation vessel. With its 175-meter length and 155-meter-high boom that can lift over 3,000 tonnes, it stands unmatched in size and capability. The vessel’s four 126-meter legs allow it to operate in waters up to 70 meters deep, enabling the installation of powerful 20 MW offshore wind turbines.
In a significant environmental advancement, the Boreas is pioneering the use of methanol as a fuel source, achieving a remarkable 78% reduction in its carbon footprint compared to conventional vessels.
“The delivery of the Boreas marks a major milestone for Van Oord,” said Harold Linssen, Director of Ship Management Department at Van Oord. “We are looking forward to welcoming this beautiful vessel to our fleet!”
Before beginning commercial operations, expected in the third quarter of 2025, the vessel will undergo final outfitting in the Netherlands, including the installation of specialized equipment for wind turbine foundation handling.
The vessel’s first assignment has already been secured: the Nordseecluster offshore wind project in Germany. This 1.6 GW development will provide clean energy to approximately 1.6 million German households. The project scope includes installing 104 extended monopiles, with 44 planned for 2025 and the remaining 60 scheduled for 2027.
“Boreas is a benchmark for the whole offshore wind industry for many years to come and will play a significant role for the transportation and installation of the next generation of foundations and up to 20MW offshore wind turbines at sea,” said CIMC Raffles Group Vice President Mr. Zhao Hui.
The container shipping industry is poised for unprecedented growth as its orderbook hits historic highs, with potential major implications for global maritime trade. BIMCO reports containership orders reached a record-breaking...
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.