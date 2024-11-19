UK Tightens Grip on Iran with New Sanctions Targeting Shipping and Aviation Sectors

The UK government on Monday announced a new round of sanctions targeting key Iranian entities in the shipping and aviation sectors, part of a broader international effort to disrupt the flow of ballistic missiles and other weaponry from Iran to Russia, which is fueling the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

At the forefront of these measures is the asset freeze imposed on Iran Air, the national airline of Iran. This sanction will severely restrict the airline’s ability to operate direct, scheduled commercial air services to and from the UK. The move is a direct response to the Iranian government’s transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, aligning with commitments made by the E3 (UK, France, and Germany) in September.

In addition to targeting the aviation sector, the UK has also set its sights on Iran’s maritime capabilities. The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), the state-owned national shipping carrier, now faces an asset freeze. This action is complemented by shipping sanctions against the Russian cargo ship PORT OLYA-3 (IMO 9481910). Both entities are being penalized for their roles in supporting the Iranian defense sector and transporting weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine.

The UK’s actions are part of a coordinated effort with the European Union, which has also expanded its sanctions framework. The EU’s measures focus on disrupting key shipping routes and component transfers, with particular attention to ports used for transferring Iranian UAVs, missiles, and related technology to Russia. The ports of Amirabad and Anzali have been specifically highlighted in this context.

“This government stands firmly with the people of Ukraine and we have been clear that any support for Russia’s illegal war will not be tolerated,” said Transport Secretary Louise Haigh. “We will continue to use every lever at our disposal to put pressure on Iran to end the transfer of ballistic missiles and bring an end to this needless destruction.”

These new sanctions build upon previous measures taken by the UK, which included the cancellation of bilateral air services arrangements with Iran and the strengthening of trade sanctions targeting items used in the production of ballistic missiles, UAVs, and other weaponry.

To date, the UK has sanctioned more than 450 Iranian individuals and entities, as well as 2,100 individuals and entities under the Russia sanctions regime, with over 1,900 designated since the start of Putin’s full-scale invasion. This comprehensive approach underscores the UK’s commitment to standing with Ukraine and its determination to pressure Iran into ceasing its support for Russia’s military actions.

As the situation continues to evolve, the international community watches closely to see the impact of these sanctions on Iran’s ability to support Russia’s military efforts and the broader implications for global shipping and aviation industries.