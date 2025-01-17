gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,976 members that receive our newsletter.

Photo of a large group of Houthi supporters in Yemen

Supporters of the Houthi movement rally to denounce air strikes launched by the U.S. and Britain on Houthi targets, in Sanaa, Yemen January 12, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

U.S. Treasury Sanctions Yemen Kuwait Bank for Financing Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
January 17, 2025

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on Yemen Kuwait Bank for Trade and Investment Y.S.C for providing financial support to the Houthis, who continue to threaten shipping lanes and U.S. interests in the Red Sea.

“The Houthis rely on a few key financial institutions like Yemen Kuwait Bank to access the international financial system and finance their destabilizing attacks in the region,” said acting Under Secretary Bradley T. Smith.

The sanctions are part of a broader U.S. strategy to disrupt the financial networks supporting Houthi attacks on shipping, naval forces, and Israel, building upon previous actions targeting Houthi-affiliated exchange houses and international finance networks that channel Iranian petroleum sale proceeds to the militant group.

Investigation revealed that Yemen Kuwait Bank has played a crucial role in helping the Houthis establish and finance front companies, facilitating Iranian oil sales in coordination with already-sanctioned entities. The bank has been instrumental in laundering money and transferring funds to Houthi allies, including Lebanese Hizballah.

The designation, effective under Executive Order 13224, comes after the U.S. State Department’s classification of Ansarallah (Houthis) as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization back in February 2024. Under these sanctions, all U.S.-based assets of Yemen Kuwait Bank are now frozen, and American persons are prohibited from conducting transactions with the institution.

Financial institutions worldwide are now on notice that engaging with Yemen Kuwait Bank could result in secondary sanctions, potentially restricting their access to the U.S. financial system.

The sanctions comes after ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas announced this week could signal the beginning of the end for Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Tags:

biden administration
houthi sanctions
Red Sea Shipping Attacks
sanctions

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Screenshot of video released by the Iranian-backed Houthis showing the attack on the MT CHIOS LION in the Red Sea, July 15, 2024.
Shipping

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: Could It Signal the End of Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping?

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas announce this week could signal the beginning of the end for Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, maritime security firm...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 214
FILE PHOTO: Flames and smoke rise from the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion, which has been on fire since August 23, after an attack by Houthi militants, on the Red Sea, September 14, 2024 in this handout image. EUNAVFOR ASPIDES/Handout via REUTERS
Shipping

Red Sea Trade Route Will Remain Too Risky Even After Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Companies transporting their products around the world are not ready to return to the Red Sea trade route in the wake of a Gaza ceasefire deal because of uncertainty over whether Yemen's Houthis will continue to attack shipping, industry executives said.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 163
Aerial photo of an oil tanker at anchor. Stock Photo: Nickeo23/Shutterstock
Shipping

Russian Oil Tankers Still Under Construction Included in U.S. Sanctions

Six Russian oil tankers still under construction by Russia's Zvezda shipyard were included in U.S. sanctions imposed last week, the first time Washington is known to have banned tankers before they even set sail, much less carried sanctioned cargo.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 89
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,976 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.