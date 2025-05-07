gCaptain-logo
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 28, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Trump Withdraws Sadler Nomination, Taps Industry Veteran Stephen Carmel to Lead MARAD

Mike Schuler
May 7, 2025

President Donald Trump has withdrawn the nomination of retired U.S. Navy Captain Brent Sadler and nominated Stephen Carmel of Virginia to be the next Administrator of the U.S. Maritime Administration.

Carmel, who currently serves as president of U.S. Marine Management LLC (USMMI), brings extensive maritime industry experience to the role as a former Captain in the merchant marine. USMMI is a Norfolk, Virginia-based Jones Act-qualified maritime solutions provider specializing in U.S.-flagged vessel operations and government contract support.

If confirmed, Carmel would be the first MARAD Administrator since Captain William G. Schubert (2001–2005) to hold a Master’s Unlimited license.

His career began as a deck officer and Master with Maritime Overseas Corporation and Military Sealift Command, achieving his first command of a 40,000-ton clean product tanker at age 26. Carmel is a 1979 graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and holds advanced degrees in Economics and International Finance from Old Dominion University, along with professional certifications in management accounting and financial management.

Prior to his current role, Carmel held a senior executive position at Maersk Line, Limited, the U.S.-flagged shipping division of Danish shipping giant Maersk. In a recent development, USMMI was acquired by Maritime Partners, LLC in September 2023, as part of a strategic move to expand its presence in the U.S.-flagged vessel market.

“Stephen Carmel is solid – bottom line the nation needs leadership in MARAD ASAP. I have known Stephen for years and support him,” Sadler said on X.

