gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,764 members that receive our newsletter.

Tanker Crew Member Injured After ‘Unauthorised Boarding’ in Singapore Strait

FILE PHOTO: A view of vessels in the Singapore Strait April 3, 2019. Picture taken on April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henning Gloystein/File Photo

Tanker Crew Member Injured After ‘Unauthorised Boarding’ in Singapore Strait

Reuters
Total Views: 0
February 28, 2025

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) – A crew member on a Singapore-registered chemical tanker was injured due to an “unauthorised boarding” of the vessel on Friday and is being medically evacuated, Singapore’s port authority said.

The incident on the vessel, the Basset, occurred on Friday at 6:50 a.m. (2250 GMT on Thursday) in the Singapore Strait, according to the Singapore police.

A statement from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said it was issuing safety broadcasts for vessels to maintain a vigilant watch but did not give details of the nature of the unauthorised boarding.

In a statement, the police said: “To ensure the safety of the crew, the Police Coast Guard boarded the tanker at about 8:20 a.m. after it entered Singapore Territorial Waters and performed a sweep to ensure that no perpetrators remained onboard.”

It said the injured crew member, a 29-year-old Indian national, was taken to hospital with the assistance of the Singapore Civil Defence Force. He was conscious and was receiving medical treatment.

Armed robbery against ships is not uncommon. There were 61 cases in the Singapore Strait last year and 58 in 2023, according to a Singapore-based regional maritime security centre.

The vessel was anchored in Singapore waters, the port authority said. The port authority said all of the Basset‘s crew were accounted for and that the safety of navigation along the Singapore Strait was not affected.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok, additional reporting by Bing Hong Lok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Ros Russell)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025. 

Tags:

Malacca Strait piracy
piracy
Singapore

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Image appears to show the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major listing heavily to port
Incidents

Russia Orders Diver Inspections at Ports After Tanker Blasts

Russian authorities are tightening measures at ports, including employing divers to inspect the underside of vessels, in response to rising threats to merchant shipping and infrastructure, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

February 21, 2025
Total Views: 9007
Russian Cargo Ship Suffers Hull Breach in Sea of Azov, Awaiting Icebreaker Rescue
Grounding Incidents

Russian Cargo Ship Suffers Hull Breach in Sea of Azov, Awaiting Icebreaker Rescue

The 3,147 dwt Russian cargo vessel Pavel Grabovskiy is awaiting rescue in the Sea of Azov. The vessel suffered a hull breach on February 16. The cause of the damage...

February 21, 2025
Total Views: 5004
Italy Prosecutors Open Terrorism Probe Into Oil Tanker Explosion
Incidents

Italy Prosecutors Open Terrorism Probe Into Oil Tanker Explosion

Italian prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation over an explosion last weekend that damaged an oil tanker anchored off the coast of northern Italy, the chief prosecutor of the city of Genoa said on Thursday.

February 20, 2025
Total Views: 1639
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,764 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.