Russian Hits Port Infrastructure, Vessel In Ukraine’s Odesa

Container terminal of the Port of Odessa.

Reuters
March 1, 2025
Reuters

March 1 (Reuters) – A Russian missile struck port facilities in Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa on Saturday, injuring two port workers and damaging infrastructure and a vessel, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the strike damaged a Panamanian-flagged vessel belonging to a European company. He said emergency crews were at the site and medics were treating the two injured men.

Facilities at the three Black Sea ports around the city have been frequent Russian targets in the three-year-old war pitting Moscow against Kyiv.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski, Editing by Franklin Paul)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

black sea
russia
ukraine
Ukraine War

