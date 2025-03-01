Russian Hits Port Infrastructure, Vessel In Ukraine’s Odesa

Somalia Weighs Indian Ocean Port Access for Neighboring Ethiopia
By Mohammed Omar Ahmed Feb 28, 2025 (Bloomberg) —Somalia may grant landlocked Ethiopia access to a port on the Indian Ocean, a step that may help end a dispute between the...
March 1 (Reuters) – A Russian missile struck port facilities in Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa on Saturday, injuring two port workers and damaging infrastructure and a vessel, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.
Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the strike damaged a Panamanian-flagged vessel belonging to a European company. He said emergency crews were at the site and medics were treating the two injured men.
Facilities at the three Black Sea ports around the city have been frequent Russian targets in the three-year-old war pitting Moscow against Kyiv.
(Reporting by Ron Popeski, Editing by Franklin Paul)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.
Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.
Join the 108,741 members that receive our newsletter.
Have a news tip? Let us know.
Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,741 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.Sign Up