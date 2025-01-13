gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,080 members that receive our newsletter.

Russia Says New US Energy Sanctions Will Destabilize Global Markets

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Sochi, Russia October 22, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia Says New US Energy Sanctions Will Destabilize Global Markets

Reuters
Total Views: 0
January 13, 2025

MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday that the latest round of U.S. sanctions on the Russian energy sector risked destabilizing global markets, and Moscow would do everything possible to minimize their impact.

“It is clear that the United States will continue to try to undermine the positions of our companies in non-competitive ways, but we expect that we will be able to counteract this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“At the same time, of course, such decisions cannot but lead to a certain destabilization of international energy markets, oil markets. We will very carefully monitor the consequences and configure the work of our companies in order to minimize the consequences of these … illegal decisions.”

The U.S. Treasury imposed wider sanctions on Russian oil on Friday, targeting producers Gazprom Neft SIBN.MM and Surgutneftegaz, as well as 183 vessels that have shipped Russian oil.

The move was meant to cut Russia’s revenues for financing the war with Ukraine. A U.S. official said the sanctions could cost Russia billions of dollars per month if sufficiently enforced.

The sanctions have prompted Chinese and Indian refiners, which have bought heavily from Russia, to seek alternative supplies of crude oil. Many of the tankers hit by the latest measures have been used to ship oil to those two countries.

Peskov said modern experience had shown it was impossible to cut natural supply routes for energy.

“You block something in one place, and an alternative option appears somewhere else. Therefore, a search will be conducted for work options that will minimize the consequences of sanctions,” he said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Lucy Papachristou and Mark Trevelyan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Tags:

gas
Oil
russia
sanction
shadow fleet
US

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The last section of pipeline is assembled on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project before operations are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024, near Laidlaw, British Columbia, Canada, February 18, 2024. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
Energy

Enbridge Preps Pipeline Buildout For Trump-Driven Drilling Boom

By Kevin Orland Jan 11, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Enbridge Inc. is devising plans to rapidly boost capacity on its US oil pipeline system if the incoming Trump administration succeeds in kicking off...

January 11, 2025
Total Views: 857
Russian-flagged oil tanker Pegas docked in Greece.Picture taken January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik
Energy

Russia Says It Will Continue Oil And Gas Projects Despite US Sanctions

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday denounced new U.S. sanctions against Moscow’s energy sector as an attempt to harm Russia’s economy at the risk of destabilizing global markets and said the...

January 11, 2025
Total Views: 752
Supertanker Ceres I detained in Malaysia
Energy

US Ramps Up Pressure on Russia With Fresh Energy Sanctions

The US imposed its most aggressive sanctions on Russia’s oil industry yet as the Biden administration looks for last-minute ways to boost Ukraine’s leverage in possible peace negotiations after Donald Trump takes office.

January 10, 2025
Total Views: 516
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,080 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.