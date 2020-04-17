Port of Virginia to Close Marine Terminal

File Photo: MOLPIX / Shutterstock

The Port of Virginia will close one of its terminals due to COVID-19’s impact on global trade.

Starting May 4, 2020, the port’s Portsmouth Marine Terminal will be closed and cargo volumes will be consolidated to other terminals.

“As an industry, we are faced with a record number of blank sailings, and idled containerships, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have witnessed a marked decline in current and forecasted volumes from our shippers and ocean carriers,” the port said in a statement.

The Portsmouth Marine Terminal encompasses 287 acres on the west bank of the Elizabeth River and has 3,540 feet of wharf, three berths, 6 Super Post-Panamax STS cranes, and is able to handle containers, break-bulk, and roll-on/roll-off cargo, according to the Port of Virginia website. Its container capacity is 437,500 TEU per year.

In 2019, the Port of Virginia handled a record 2.9 million TEU and 21.9 million tons of general cargo with over 1,500 vessel calls.