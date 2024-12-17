Port of Long Beach on Track to Smash Cargo Record in 2024

The Port of Long Beach is poised to shatter its annual cargo record in 2024, projecting 9.6 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) by year’s end.

This achievement would eclipse the previous record of 9.3 TEUs set during the height of the COVID-19 surge in 2021.

The port’s exceptional performance is highlighted by six consecutive months of record-breaking volumes. November proved no different as workers processed 884,154 TEUs, marking a substantial 20.9% increase compared to the previous year.

Breaking down November’s numbers, imports surged by 21.8% to 432,823 TEUs, while exports showed healthy growth of 9.5%, reaching 119,083 TEUs. Empty container movement also saw significant expansion, increasing by 24.5% to 332,250 TEUs.

Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero attributes this surge to robust consumer demand and strategic decisions by retailers, noting, “Imports are being driven by strong consumer demand while retailers continue to move cargo here out of concern for labor negotiations at ports on the East and Gulf coasts.”

Through the first eleven months of 2024, the port has already processed 8,788,718 TEUs, representing a remarkable 20.2% increase from the previous year.

“We will continue to deliver extraordinary customer service and build for a sustainable future,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal.

Port of Los Angeles

Next door, the Port of Los Angeles is on track to surpass 10 million TEUs for only its second time in history. The port processed 884,315 TEUs in November, a 16% increase over the previous year.

Eleven months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles has moved 9,375,735 TEUs, 19% ahead of its 2023 pace.

“We are well on pace to exceed 10 million container units for only the second time in our 117-year history,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “It’s a remarkable milestone that we owe to the collective efforts of our partners: The women and men of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, our trucking community, terminal operators, rail partners and many others whose efforts continue to elevate the Port of Los Angeles to new heights.”

November 2024 loaded imports came in at 458,165 TEUs, a 19% increase compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 124,117 TEUs, an 11% increase over 2023. The Port of Los Angeles also processed 302,033 empty containers, a 13% jump compared to 2023.

The Port of Los Angeles busiest year was also 2021 when it handled 10.7 million TEUs.