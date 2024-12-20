MSC CEO Soren Toft Elected as New World Shipping Council Chair

The World Shipping Council (WSC), the largest industry trade association representing the international liner shipping industry, has appointed MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company CEO Soren Toft as its new Chair, with Wan Hai Lines Vice Chairman Randy Chen stepping in as Vice Chair.

The leadership transition marks a new chapter for the global shipping industry’s leading association, with both executives beginning their two-year terms effective immediately. They succeed Hapag-Lloyd AG CEO Rolf Habben Jansen and ONE CEO Jeremy Nixon, who served as co-Chairs since November 2020.

WSC President and CEO Joe Kramek expressed confidence in the new leadership, stating, “Both are esteemed leaders with a proven track record of driving innovation and sustainability in the global shipping industry.”

Toft, who has led MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company since December 2020, brings extensive industry experience to the role. MSC is the world’s largest containership operator with a fleet of more than 875 ships, boasting a combined capacity of 6.3 million TEUs and a record 20% market share, according to Alphaliner data. The company has an additional 131 ships on order. In his current position, he oversees MSC’s comprehensive portfolio of global cargo operations, including ocean liner services, logistics activities, air cargo operations, and towage services.

Speaking about his appointment, Toft emphasized the council’s crucial role in the industry: “WSC is today a respected voice of liner shipping, engaging with governments and organisations globally”. He further outlined his vision, adding, “I am eager to further advance our work to shape the future growth of a socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, safe and secure shipping industry.”

Vice Chair Randy Chen brings significant expertise in international business development, overseeing joint-venture initiatives, long-term investments, and port/terminal relations at Wan Hai Lines. His extensive background includes board experience dating back to 2002 and valuable experience in software and financial services.

The new leadership appointments come at a critical time for the shipping industry as it continues to navigate global challenges and opportunities in international trade, safety and security, and sustainability initiatives.