Maersk Orders 20 Dual-Fuel Containerships in Major Fleet Renewal Push

A.P. Moller-Maersk has finalized agreements for 20 new dual-fuel container vessels as part of its ambitious fleet modernization strategy, marking a significant step in the shipping giant’s decarbonization efforts.

The 20 vessels, with a combined capacity of 300,000 TEU, will be constructed across three shipyards in China and South Korea, and feature advanced liquified gas dual-fuel propulsion systems. The order includes two 9,000 TEU vessels from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, twelve 15,000 TEU vessels split between Hanwha Ocean and New Times Shipbuilding, and six 17,000 TEU vessels from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

“These orders are a part of our ongoing fleet renewal program and in line with our commitment to decarbonisation,” said Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering & Newbuilding at Maersk, emphasizing the company’s focus on lower emissions fuel.

The newbuild orders mark a continuation of Maersk’s fleet renewal program initiated in 2021. In August, the company said it was in the process of signing newbuilding orders and time-charter contracts for up to 50-60 dual-fuel vessels, matching the planned renewal pace of around 160,000 TEU per year. The orders will comprise a mix of owned and chartered dual-fuel vessels totaling 800,000 TEU.

The fleet expansion represents a strategic shift in Maersk’s approach to sustainable shipping. The company has opted for a mix of methanol and liquified gas dual-fuel propulsion systems, acknowledging the need for a multi-fuel future in maritime transportation. The move marked a departure from a previous commitment by the company to only order newbuild vessels capable of operating on green fuel.

“While green methanol is likely to become the most competitive and scalable pathway to decarbonisation in the short term, Maersk also foresees a multifuel future for the industry which includes liquified bio-methane,” the company stated in August.

Deliveries are scheduled between 2028 and 2030. Upon completion, these vessels will replace existing capacity in Maersk’s fleet, with the company already securing agreements for liquified bio-methane to ensure reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

This latest order complements Maersk’s previous commitment to 25 dual-fuel methanol vessels, some of which are already in service.

Once all new vessels are delivered, approximately 25% of Maersk’s fleet will operate with dual-fuel engines, positioning the company at the forefront of sustainable shipping.