Finnish Border Guard's photo of a Hong Kong registered cargo ship 'Newnew Polar Bear', which was spotted moving close to the Balticconnector gas line, during the joint press conference of the investigation of the possible attack on the Balticconnector gas line on 8th Oct., 2023 between Finland and Estonia at the headquarters of the National Bureau of Investigation in Vantaa, Finland, 24 October 2023. Lehtikuva/HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA via REUTERS

Hong Kong Ship Captain Detained Over 2023 Baltic Pipeline Damage

Mike Schuler
May 9, 2025

The captain of a Hong Kong-flagged container ship has been remanded in custody in connection with the October 2023 damage to the Balticconnector pipeline, a critical natural gas infrastructure connecting Estonia and Finland.

China’s South Morning Post reports that Captain Wan Wenguo, 43, appeared in Hong Kong’s Eastern Court facing criminal damage charges and two violations of marine by-laws related to the NewNew Polar Bear’s voyage between October and December 2023.

Prosecutors allege Wenguo is responsible for damaging the Balticconnector pipeline and a nearby telecommunications cable. The specific charges include failing to maintain adequate anchor equipment and not submitting required daily reports to the vessel’s owner.

The incident occurs amid heightened security concerns in the Baltic Sea region, where multiple infrastructure disruptions have been reported since 2022. NATO has responded by increasing its maritime presence with frigates, aircraft, and naval drones.

Finnish authorities continue their investigation into the incident, maintaining cooperation with Chinese officials. The next court hearing is scheduled for early July.

Under Hong Kong’s Crimes Ordinance, the jurisdiction can prosecute offenses committed on Hong Kong-registered vessels in international waters, regardless of the perpetrator’s nationality.

baltic sea sabotage
Balticconnector pipeline
