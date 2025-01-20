gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,042 members that receive our newsletter.

FILE PHOTO: Container vessel Maersk Hangzhou sails in the Wielingen channel, Westerschelde, Netherlands, July 15, 2018. Rene van Quekelberghe/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Container vessel Maersk Hangzhou sails in the Wielingen channel, Westerschelde, Netherlands, July 15, 2018. Rene van Quekelberghe/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Drewry: Shipping Lines Cautious on Suez Return

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 961
January 20, 2025

Despite the Houthis’ recent pledge to halt attacks on non-Israeli commercial vessels following the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement of January 19th, shipping industry analysts at Drewry warn against expecting an immediate return to Suez Canal transits.

The maritime sector faces a complex web of challenges, with the fragile nature of the Gaza ceasefire deal and the Houthis’ history of unpredictable behavior causing significant concern.

Since November 2023, the Houthis’ campaign has resulted in over 100 vessel attacks, two ships sunk, four seafarers killed, and the ongoing hostage situation of 25 crew members from the car carrier Galaxy Leader.

“This is clearly a positive development, but we should not expect to see container lines rush to return to the Suez Canal,” states Drewry in their latest analysis. The research firm estimates that carriers will likely take months rather than weeks to resume normal Suez operations, requiring absolute certainty that the threat has been eliminated.

Interestingly, the Red Sea crisis has actually benefited carriers financially. The necessary re-routing has absorbed approximately 9% of effective capacity, contributing to strong quarterly profits. However, a return to Suez operations would force carriers to confront the market’s underlying overcapacity issues.

Adding to the maritime industry’s uncertainty is the return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency. Trump is expected to issue hundreds of executive orders in his first week, including potentially significant changes to trade tariffs.

The maritime industry now faces a critical period of uncertainty. As Drewry notes, “The next few weeks and months will go a long way to deciding how volatile 2025 will be.”

Tags:

drewry
gaza ceasefire
Red Sea Shipping Attacks

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington
Shipping

Trump Executive Order Renames Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office, officially renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America”. The executive order emphasizes the Gulf’s...

18 minutes ago
Total Views: 157
Trump Vows Panama Canal ‘Takeback’ in Bold Inaugural Threat
Shipping

Trump Vows Panama Canal ‘Takeback’ in Bold Inaugural Threat

 Newly sworn-in President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that the United States would take back the Panama Canal as he delivered an inauguration speech in which he invoked the 19th century expansionist doctrine of "Manifest Destiny" in laying out plans for space exploration.

14 hours ago
Total Views: 2014
Houthi stand on beach after ship attack
Shipping

Ambrey: Red Sea Shipping Expected to Resume Gradually After Conditional Houthi Ceasefire

Maritime traffic through the Red Sea is expected to make a gradual comeback following the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire, though security experts warn that risks remain for certain vessels. According to...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 1176
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,042 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.