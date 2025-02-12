CMA CGM Containership Collides with Beacon Due to Ambiguous Steering Procedures, ATSB Reports

A containership operated by CMA CGM collided with a navigational beacon in Australia’s Yarra River due to unclear steering procedures and crew unfamiliarity with steering systems, according to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

The incident occurred on May 25, 2023, when the CMA CGM Puccini was departing the Port of Melbourne under pilot guidance. The vessel’s rudder began responding erratically to helm orders, causing it to swing wide during a turn. Though the ship sustained only minor hull paint damage, the beacon suffered significant damage.

ATSB investigators determined that the erratic steering resulted from a hydraulic bypass valve left open following an AMSA port state control inspection the previous day. Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell noted that this valve manipulation “was not required for the demonstration required for the inspection.”

“The ship’s responsible officers had an incomplete understanding of how the steering gear operated, and therefore incorrectly configured the steering system hydraulics,” Mitchell explained.

The investigation revealed that CMA CGM’s fleetwide safety management system contained ambiguous language in its steering gear procedures. The procedures used the general term ‘steering gear failure’ instead of industry-standard terminology like ’emergency steering’ and ‘local steering’.

In response to the investigation, CMA CGM has committed to revising its fleetwide procedures, including renaming the ‘steering gear failure’ procedure to ’emergency steering procedure’ and improving overall clarity.

“Any loss of steering can imperil the safety of the ship, and life at sea,” said Mitchell, stressing that “unclear or ambiguous operating instructions and terminology should be corrected as soon as they are identified.”

The investigation also uncovered that several officers aboard the vessel did not meet international regulations regarding proficiency in steering gear operation and control mode changes.

In a parallel development, Ports Victoria has updated its harbor master’s directions for Melbourne, enhancing towage requirements in the Yarra River and adding guidance for crews experiencing main engine or steering failures in port waters.

The incident serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of clear operational procedures and proper crew training in maritime operations, particularly in confined waterways and port approaches.

The full ATSB report can be found here.