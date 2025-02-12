gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,963 members that receive our newsletter.

A damaged navigational beacon in the Yarra River in Australia

CMA CGM is revising steering guidance across its fleet after ambiguous procedures contributed to one of its ships colliding with a navigational beacon in the Yarra River, an ATSB investigation report notes. Photo courtesy ATSB

CMA CGM Containership Collides with Beacon Due to Ambiguous Steering Procedures, ATSB Reports

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
February 12, 2025

A containership operated by CMA CGM collided with a navigational beacon in Australia’s Yarra River due to unclear steering procedures and crew unfamiliarity with steering systems, according to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

The incident occurred on May 25, 2023, when the CMA CGM Puccini was departing the Port of Melbourne under pilot guidance. The vessel’s rudder began responding erratically to helm orders, causing it to swing wide during a turn. Though the ship sustained only minor hull paint damage, the beacon suffered significant damage.

ATSB investigators determined that the erratic steering resulted from a hydraulic bypass valve left open following an AMSA port state control inspection the previous day. Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell noted that this valve manipulation “was not required for the demonstration required for the inspection.”

“The ship’s responsible officers had an incomplete understanding of how the steering gear operated, and therefore incorrectly configured the steering system hydraulics,” Mitchell explained.

The investigation revealed that CMA CGM’s fleetwide safety management system contained ambiguous language in its steering gear procedures. The procedures used the general term ‘steering gear failure’ instead of industry-standard terminology like ’emergency steering’ and ‘local steering’.

In response to the investigation, CMA CGM has committed to revising its fleetwide procedures, including renaming the ‘steering gear failure’ procedure to ’emergency steering procedure’ and improving overall clarity.

“Any loss of steering can imperil the safety of the ship, and life at sea,” said Mitchell, stressing that “unclear or ambiguous operating instructions and terminology should be corrected as soon as they are identified.”

The investigation also uncovered that several officers aboard the vessel did not meet international regulations regarding proficiency in steering gear operation and control mode changes.

In a parallel development, Ports Victoria has updated its harbor master’s directions for Melbourne, enhancing towage requirements in the Yarra River and adding guidance for crews experiencing main engine or steering failures in port waters.

The incident serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of clear operational procedures and proper crew training in maritime operations, particularly in confined waterways and port approaches.

The full ATSB report can be found here.

Tags:

Accident Reports
atsb
CMA CGM

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Coast Guard rescue crews assisted 12 people who were forced to abandon the 195-foot cargo vessel Bonnie G the morning of Oct. 4, 2023, after the vessel started taking on water and ran aground half a mile south from the local airport in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. U.S. Coast Guard Photo
Accidents

NTSB: Improper Anchor Chain Scope Led to $1.5M Vessel Loss in Caribbean

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has determined that inadequate anchor chain scope and navigational errors led to the grounding and total loss of the cargo vessel Bonnie G in St. Thomas,...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 10569
The Kitty is pictured after the contact with the Algiers Lock gate
Accidents

$2 Million Lock Damage: Mississippi River Wake Effects Cause Barge Strike at Algiers Lock

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed that wake effects from passing ships led to a barge strike at New Orleans’ Algiers Lock, resulting in $2 million in damage. On...

February 5, 2025
Total Views: 2350
A view of the half-sunk cargo ship OS 35 in Catalan Bay after its collision with an LNG tanker near Gibraltar
Accidents

Gibraltar: ‘OS 35’ Collision Investigation Reveals Critical Need for Mandatory Pilotage

An official accident investigation report released by His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar details the 2022 collision between the bulk carrier OS 35 and LNG carrier Adam LNG, highlighting significant safety...

February 5, 2025
Total Views: 2262
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,963 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.