gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,133 members

French frigate escort. Photo: EUNAVFOR

A French frigate participating in operation EUNAVFOR ASPIDES . supports commercial vessels in the Red Sea and in the Gulf of Aden. Photo: EUNAVFOR

BIMCO Updates War Risk Clauses Amid Red Sea Crisis and Global Maritime Threats

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 11, 2025

BIMCO, the world’s largest shipping association and one of the primary providers of standardized contracts and charter party agreements used in the maritime industry, has announced significant updates to its War Risk Clauses for 2025 in response to escalating geopolitical challenges and ongoing maritime security concerns. 

The revisions come at a crucial time as the shipping industry grapples with threats in the Red Sea and the continuing impact of the Ukraine conflict.

The approved changes include two major updates: the VOYWAR 2025 for Voyage Charter Parties and CONWARTIME 2025 for Time Charter Parties. These modifications address contemporary maritime security challenges while maintaining the clauses’ fundamental structure and industry recognition.

“The revisions to the War Risks Clauses are essential to accurately reflect the dynamics of conflicts today, not least the war in Ukraine and recent attacks on shipping in the Red Sea,” explains Nicholas Fell, Chairperson of BIMCO’s Documentary Committee.

A key focus of the revision centers on war risk insurance premiums, particularly for vessels entering JWC (Joint War Committee) Listed Areas affected by Hull War, Piracy, Terrorism, and Related Perils. The updates clarify premium payment responsibilities between charterers and owners, especially crucial given recent Houthi attacks in the Red Sea region.

The revised clauses also introduce an enhanced calculation method for additional freight charges, specifically designed to accommodate re-routing scenarios due to unsafe passages, expanding beyond just unsafe port situations.

“In revising our War Risk Clauses, our focus has been on the constant challenges and threats to the way our industry operates. However, we have at the same time aimed to introduce as few changes to the clauses as possible, as they are widely used and recognised within the industry,” says Stinne Taiger Ivø, Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO.? 

Tags:

bimco
maritime security
Red Sea Shipping Attacks
war risk
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,133 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

ship at anchor close-up
Shipping

Taiwan Charges Captain of Chinese Cable Cutter

aiwan prosecutors on Friday for the first time charged a Chinese ship captain with intentionally damaging undersea cables off the island in February, after a rise in sea cable malfunctions alarmed Taiwan officials amid tensions with China.

22 minutes ago
Total Views: 92
Aerial top view of a containership at port. Stock Photo: Shutterstock/Avigator Fortuner
Shipping

Tariff Turbulence Tests Container Markets, But Spot Rates Hold Firm

By Gavin van Marle (The Loadstar) – Despite the huge uncertainty US tariffs have injected into container supply chains, and its potentially schizophrenic effect on demand, spot freight rates this week...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 294
IMO Headquarters london
Shipping

IMO Makes History with First Global Carbon Pricing Scheme for Shipping, Despite Mixed Reactions

In a landmark decision, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has approved the world’s first meaningful global carbon pricing scheme for the shipping industry, marking a significant step toward maritime decarbonization....

5 hours ago
Total Views: 362