OOCL Brisbane breaking away from its mooring

Source: Maritime Safety Queensland

ATSB Report Exposes Safety Gaps After Brisbane Breakaways

Mike Schuler
January 30, 2025

An Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigation has revealed significant gaps in emergency and risk management procedures after two container ships broke away from their moorings at the Port of Brisbane in May 2022.

The incidents occurred after unprecedented rainfall and controlled dam releases caused strong currents in the Brisbane River. The OOCL Brisbane broke free from berth 10 at Fisherman Islands on May 16, followed by the CMA CGM Bellini from berth 6 four days later.

ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell reported that while both vessels were successfully brought under control without injuries or substantial damage, such breakaways could have resulted in serious consequences.

The investigation determined that the breakaways resulted from a combination of strong currents and interaction forces created by other container ships passing alongside and berthing ahead of the affected vessels. The high ebb current speeds and vessel interactions exceeded the mooring limits for both ships.

The OOCL Brisbane experienced a complete failure of its mooring lines before being assisted by tugs, while the CMA CGM Bellini’s forward mooring lines parted, causing its bow to drift from the wharf before tug assistance secured it.

A critical finding of the investigation revealed that Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ) and Poseidon Sea Pilots (PSP) lacked proper procedures for identifying and assessing shipping hazards during abnormal environmental conditions.

In response to these incidents, MSQ and PSP have implemented several safety improvements, including: establishing the Port of Brisbane Maritime Emergency Working Group; installing additional current meters in the river with plans for more installations; developing new procedures for vessel movements during flood conditions using bridge/ship simulators; creating improved extreme weather event planning and response protocols.

“These breakaways highlight the importance of robust, properly structured and clearly defined emergency and risk management arrangements for managing port shipping movements outside of normal operating conditions,” Mitchell emphasized.

The incidents have led to enhanced collaboration between stakeholders to improve safety measures and risk assessment procedures for shipping operations during extreme weather events.

